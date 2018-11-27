It wasn’t the bludgeoning Iowa fans were hoping for, but the Hawkeyes’ nail biter win over the Cornhuskers might be better for the Iowa program in the long run than the past two Black Friday beatdowns of Nebraska.

For the past two seasons, Iowa has come up painfully, frustratingly short in close games. Too often the Hawks couldn’t make a late stop or come up with a game clinching score in the clutch in late game situations.

A concerned murmur of discontent and worry rippled through the Kinnick crowd after the Hawkeyes failed to convert a fake field goal in the third quarter, leaving the door cracked open for Nebraska, which promptly drove the field for a touchdown and turned what should have been a three-score deficit into a game of “who can score last.”

This time, the Hawks didn’t flinch.

First, quarterback Nate Stanley exorcised some of his late season demons by rifling a perfect 4th down and 8 pass to T.J. Hockenson, setting up senior Miguel Recinos for his first-ever winning walk-off field goal attempt.

Like his QB, the kicker came up clutch and Iowa fans went home happy while Lil’ Nebby fans had to trek down I-80 with yet another loss to the superior football program on the plains.

Now this isn’t a guarantee that Iowa won’t have any more maddening late game failures going forward. That’s not how football works. But that nagging, negative thought of “uh oh, here we go again” in the back of players’ heads should be erased. When plays had to be made to salvage a game Iowa controlled from the opening kick, they delivered. That should pay dividends down the road, particularly with so many underclassmen on the roster.

As has become tradition since 2014 following erstwhile Nebraska AD Shawn Eichhorst’s foot-in-mouth statement, it is now time to evaluate where Iowa is as a program. Here are some good signs and a few worrisome concerns for the Iowa program heading into the bowl and offseason, from a fan perspective:

GOOD

· Still better than Nebraska. Since it was Nebraska’s shot across the bow that kicked off this “evaluation” exercise, I would be loath to not note that Iowa has won four in a row over its reluctant rival since the smack talk started and remains the better Big 10 West program. There is no doubt Scott Frost made some improvements, but as he himself noted after the game, Iowa remains bigger and stronger on both lines. That is a hard thing to overcome in one or two seasons, so Iowa’s run of dominance over Big Red might continue a bit longer.

· Never outclassed. In the 2017 season, Iowa was pushed around and physically dominated by both Wisconsin and Penn State. Even in the win over Michigan, it sometimes felt like Iowa had less talent. In 2018, Iowa looked as good or better than everyone it faced on the field. I think this shows that the talent gap – and recruiting gap – has narrowed, and Iowa will not have to rely on just its blue-collar work ethic and grit to win some of its big games.

· Young and hungry. This is a fairly youthful roster, especially at the skill positions and on the offensive line. The young wideouts made progress all year long and though the inexperience showed at times in the linebacker and secondary positions, the in-game on-the-job-training should pay dividends going forward.

· Coaching stability. It sounds cliché to say, but with the Ferentzian pair at the helm, Iowa knows what it is and what it wants to be. Brian improved as an offensive play caller in year two as offensive coordinator, and while he’s still far from perfect (I will never agree with that fake field goal call or Noah Fant’s sometime disappearing act) I don’t think he’s come close to hitting his ceiling yet. Couple that with Phil Parker’s always salty defense and you have the blueprint for more consistent winning.

· 8-4 isn’t 7-5. Look, when Iowa was sitting 6-1 and putting up points like crazy I got caught up in the “Indy or bust” hype. The three-game losing streak stunk, there is no sugarcoating it, but each of those games were essentially coinflips at the end and Iowa came up tails each time. But bottom line, eight wins is an objective improvement over last season’s seven-win campaign and is probably about where most of us thought the team would be pre-season. It may not have been spectacular, but it was a step forward.

CONCERNS

· Running away from its identity? Mekhi Sargent’s back-to-back 100-yard rushing games have quelled this concern to some extent, but Iowa’s run game was somewhat pedestrian and often inconsistent this season. Usually, when Iowa has a dominant defense like it did this season, it can bludgeon teams to death with its run game and squeeze the life out of them. Outside of the Maryland game, that didn’t happen much this year, and likely cost Iowa wins against Purdue and Northwestern. For Iowa to get back to Big 10 championship contention, it simply must have a dominant run game.

· Youthful attrition? It’s almost a foregone conclusion that Noah Fant is leaving the program as a junior to pursue NFL riches, and good for him. But if T.J. Hockenson joins him, and perhaps junior defensive end Anthony Nelson as well, the Hawks will have a couple of its positions of strength suddenly manned by new, inexperienced faces. Those are two positions it often reloads well, but losing underclassmen always stings.

· 8-4 is not 10-2. Yes, notching an eighth regular season win was an objective improvement, but it’s hard to look back at Iowa’s 2018 schedule and not think the Hawks should have won at least 10 games. If not for muffed punts, questionable officiating and lack of killer instinct in the fourth quarter, that’s exactly where Iowa would be. Kirk Ferentz says his goal every year is to win the conference. It’s now been 14 seasons since Iowa clinched one and next year will be the fourth since the Hawks have played for one. It’s time to take that next step.

