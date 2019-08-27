I feel sort of, well, weird about Iowa football this year.

I am not ambivalent. I am also not apathetic or anxious or angry.

Maybe worry is the best word. I think Iowa has a good team. As I wrote after last season’s finale, in 2018, Iowa looked as good or better than everyone it faced on the field, indicating that the talent gap – and recruiting gap – between it and its Big 10 Championship competing peers has narrowed.

The worry is whether that will be enough - against a daunting schedule and other improving programs in the conference’s West Division - to deliver a truly satisfying season, something that has been in short supply since the run to Indy in 2015.

These thoughts get me feeling a little guilty.

For the vast majority of fans across the college football landscape, cheering for a program that consistently churns out 7 to 8 wins a season, plays in bowls almost every year, puts plenty of players in the NFL and does so with class would be a stretch goal. Ask the folks in Champaign, or Ames or Bloomington or College Park or Name Another 30 College Towns.

But here in Iowa City it feels a little rote.

Ironically, the cause of that above-average consistency – namely the continuity of the Ferentzian coaching dynasty – also might be at the root of my low level, not discontent, exactly, but call it disquiet.

I think about the very real possibility of losing to an up-and-coming Iowa State team in Ames. I think about the difficulty of winning in Ann Arbor against a Michigan team desperate to get back to championship caliber. I wonder how Iowa will finally break through again against Northwestern and Wisconsin and I see 2019 ending up a lot like so many other seasons of late.

That is, winning around 7 or 8 games, taking down a couple rivals and failing against a couple more. Garnering a well-deserved mid-level bowl game. Rinse and repeat.

And then I feel like a jerk for not being appreciative!

The thing is, Iowa will play in meaningful, nationally relevant football games in amazing atmospheres both home and away this fall. They will win some. They will, most likely, lose some others. Shouldn’t that be “good enough” for a hardcore football fan like myself?

The old cliché, though, is that familiarity breeds contempt. And when I’m brutally honest with myself, I must admit that another 8-win season would make me contemptuous. That is neither fair nor rational, but it is the truth. And also, if I’m brutally honest, looking at the 2019 schedule makes me pretty confident that 8 or 9 wins is the most likely outcome, even with a team better than last season’s.

I think what is eating me is the feeling that other programs are closing the gap on Iowa faster than Iowa is closing the gap on the programs that have won conference championships lately. Since Iowa’s last title in 2004, Ohio State has won 8 and Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State have won 3 each. Now, pundits are predicting Michigan to win one this year, and Nebraska getting close to making a run of its own, if not this year then surely the next.

And then there’s good old Iowa. Scrappy. Gritty. Good but not great. Worthy of respect, but nothing to fear. If this season turns out like I think it will – and my official prediction is 9 wins and a Holiday Bowl berth – it will just further cement this tired narrative.

Hence my non-ambivalent ambivalence. By any objective measure, a 9-win season against this schedule after winning 7 games in 2017 and 8 in 2018 should be considered a solid-if-unspectacular improvement and a building block for the future. But I’m tired of “building.” Bring on the big time “winning!”

Thoughts like these sometimes make me wonder if I have the intestinal fortitude necessary for following a team like Iowa. In some ways, I think, it would be easier to be a fan of a team like Purdue or Iowa State, where any taste of success is to be savored and enjoyed.

When you can’t enjoy 7- or 8-win seasons, despite the fact your favorite program is basically built to deliver such results, are you doing it wrong?

I apologize for the philosophical and existential tone of this column on the inception of what promises to be another exciting and adrenaline-pumping football season. And I reiterate, despite the angst outlined above, I am super stoked about seeing this team play.

Most likely, after a few tailgate beers and the expected thrashing of the Miami RedHawks Saturday, I’ll once again be sure the Hawks are heading to Pasadena or the playoff.

Until such time, I will live with the weirdness.





