Go back through about a decade of “Tuesdays With Torbee” archives, and you will see the phrase “wet the bed” quite frequently.

There was the 22-21 late collapse against Minnesota in 2011, when a Gopher team that had been outscored by 38 points in its previous three Big 10 games found the end zone at the last minute. And who can forget the 2007 game against Iowa State where Iowa scored the lone touchdown, yet the Cyclones prevailed 15-13 on field goals alone?

So how good does it feel to be sitting here after the big Cy-Hawk football weekend with dry bedding, while one of those former tormentors is racking up a large dry-cleaning bill?

Pretty, pretty good. Pretty good.

I’m not saying Iowa State outplayed the Hawkeyes all game long. But that was two extremely evenly matched teams that traded scores and momentum back and forth, daring the other team to blink first. And in the fourth quarter, the Cyclones didn’t so much blink as spray sulfuric acid in their own eyes while comically pummeling themselves in the crotch.

Iowa, as is its wont, also tried to give the game away a couple times. First on an ill-advised throw into coverage in the end zone that pinballed off two or three Cyclone defenders with a shot to pick it off before harmlessly falling to the turf, allowing Iowa to kick its go-ahead field goal. Later, after stopping the clock by getting pulled out of bounds rather than falling forward on its last drive, Iowa followed up with first a delay and then a false start penalty. A veteran of many a bed-wetting Hawkeye game, I felt my bladder warming up.

And then, the punt. The beautiful, high-hanging punt with two Cyclone returners back. Well, it was only one “back” needed, as the ball caromed off of the nameplate of ISU’s Datrone Young and into the happy arms of Iowa’s Devonte Young, sealing the hard-fought victory.

Iowa State has closed the talent gap with its big brother, but not the “winning” gap. The Cyclones made some big plays, racked up more yards, played solid defense, but still made far, far too many mistakes to have any cause to call themselves a better team that just happened to lose.

Good teams don’t keep trying to run out of the end zone on kickoffs when any fair catch will begin drives at the 25. Good teams don’t commit personal fouls late in the fourth quarter with the opponent driving for a go-ahead score. In a rivalry game between closely matched teams, the one that makes the fewest mistakes is almost always going to win, and that’s why Iowa has notched five-in-a-row. It is not coincidental that in the last four, the Hawkeyes have zero turnovers. That is winning football.

Speaking of winning football, the chirpers are out in full force on Iowa’s “bad time management” at the end of the first half that resulted in a very late field goal and no shot at the end zone.

I get the frustration, I really do. But upon watching the replay, it is clear that it isn’t “bad clock management” as much as purposeful strategy. All the Iowa coaches and players were cognizant of the clock, taking their time, grinding and making sure to drain it so Purdy and company had absolutely no chance to score again and making sure Iowa walked into halftime no worse than down 1 point.

We as fans see the games unfold in the moment, but I am convinced Coach Ferentz is always seeing the long game. More times than not, including this past Saturday, he is proved right.

In Ferentz football, the longer you can keep the ball and squeeze your opponent, the better, even if that means risk aversion to the point of leaving 4 points off the board. It seems to me he assessed the situation, felt he had the defense to keep shutting Iowa State down, and was determined – perhaps even pleased - to go to halftime in a virtual tie.

I call Iowa’s game strategy approach the “boa constrictor” because the Hawkeyes are not going to quick strike you like a cobra. Rather, they are going to get a clamp around your body and slowly, slowly, slowly squeeze until you stop resisting and quietly die. And it works, often.

I can understand the desire to be more aggressive, especially on offense. But as long as Ferentz is coaching the team and they are winning, you might as well embrace the boa, because it’s not going away.

Finally, I think we would all be well-served to not try and draw too many conclusions about either Iowa or Iowa State’s future outcomes based on this game. It’s hard enough to do so just based on this being a heated rivalry game. But everything about Saturday – the hype of Gameday, the crazy weather and long delays, almost Iowa’s entire secondary being injured, students rushing the field before the game ended – was just weird.

Let’s enjoy the bye, fight about “bandgate” and enjoy other teams beating up on each other next Saturday rather than waste emotional energy on whether Iowa looked “good enough” in this trophy game.

I mean, at least they kept their sheets dry.

