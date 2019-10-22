There is one good thing about Iowa’s aversion to scoring touchdowns in the red zone: it won me a pretty good chunk of change last week!

I’m not much of a gambler. In fact, since the state of Iowa legalized sports betting, I’ve placed a grand total of two wagers. But when I saw that juicy 17.5-point line favoring Iowa – which had scored a TOTAL of 10 points in its last two games combined – I smelled easy money. It pays off to know your favorite team’s inadequacies, I guess.

I figured Iowa would be in a dogfight with a Purdue team, and coach, who seems to know how to attack the Hawkeyes. Banged up or not, the Boilermakers are a scrappy bunch with some extremely fast and talented skill position players, even with all-world receiver Rondale Moore and solid slinger Elijah Sindelar sidelined. Iowa fans should relish this win; Purdue is not going to be an easy out for the foreseeable future.

I wasn’t too surprised to see a fair amount of skepticism and negativity on social media after the game from Iowa fans. From my seat in Kinnick, the action on the field was herky-jerky and often of the two-steps forward, one-step back variety. The aforementioned red zone touchdown problem combined with yet another ho-hum week of running the football is definitely disconcerting.

However, after re-watching the broadcast of the game and perusing the box score, I am feeling much better about the performance than I was around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For the second week in a row, Iowa out-gained its opponent (albeit by only two yards.) And thanks to some fourth quarter giddy-up, the Hawkeyes finally surpassed 100 yards rushing for the first time in three games. Iowa is now a robust 41-4 when reaching the century mark on the ground over the past four seasons. The Hawks won the turnover battle (2-1), time of possession (35.38 minutes to 24.22) and Nate Stanley put in another solid performance with 260 yards passing at a 70% completion clip. On ESPN’s little “gametracker” tool, Iowa never dipped below a 78% chance of victory, and even though things looked less-than-stellar at times, I also never felt like the outcome of the game was in serious doubt.

So why is the fan base still so angsty?

For one thing, Iowa continues to make offense look super hard, at least according to the proverbial eye-test . Moving the ball smoothly between the 20s and then petering out and settling for field goals is something the Iowa defense is supposed to do to its opponent (and does!), not what Iowa’s offense is supposed to do to itself. If those relatively gawdy stats don’t result in touchdowns, fans aren’t going to put much stock in them.

Secondly, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz continues to perplex with some of his strategies. Ironically, it was Iowa’s first touchdown (one of only a pair in its last 11 quarters of football) that had me scratching my head at the younger Ferentz’s plan of attack.

With first and goal from the 1 yard line - and despite the fact his 6’4, 245-pound quarterback routinely gets 4-5 yards on simple sneaks – Brian first tried a slow-developing zone read handoff to a running back, which was stuffed for no gain. He then attempted what I guess one might charitably call RPO to the right side, but when no receiver popped open, the deceptively slow Stanley was predictably dragged down from behind, again at the 1. Finally, the agile Tyler Goodson leapt over the line on a simple dive play, at last breaking the TD drought.

But c’mon, man – did it have to be that hard?! Run the sneak, get your six and be done!

My biggest remaining criticism is something I noted last week, which is the lack of getting into any semblance of rhythm in the run game. I get that Brian was trying to mix things up and give different looks by going almost exclusively from the shotgun in the second half (Iowa lined up in shotgun for 25 out of 33 snaps in the 3rd and 4th quarters.) But it is noteworthy to me that when Iowa positively, absolutely needed to run out the clock and get a late score, they went back to the I-formation and Mekhi Sargent ripped off runs of 21 and 14 yards, including the game-sealing score.

More of that please! Scratch where it itches.

So, no, perhaps this homecoming victory over a hobbled Purdue wasn’t a thing of beauty. But a win is a win in this league, just ask the embarrassed Wisconsin Badgers. It was less than 12 months ago that Iowa went into Champaign and dumped Lovie’s team 63-0. That team just knocked off the presumptive B1G West champs with a walk-off field goal. If that is not a lesson to celebrate every win as if it might be your last for a while, I don’t know what is.

The Hawkes snapped a discouraging two-game losing streak against the Boilers, and that is cause for celebration. Now, Northwestern is in the sights, owning a 3-game win streak over Iowa. I’ll take another W, please, no matter how ugly!





