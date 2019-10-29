It’s nine weeks into the football season, Iowa is bowl eligible and still very much in the race for Indianapolis and I still don’t have a good read on how good this team is or how I should feel about them.

Objectively, the Hawkeyes are somewhere between good and great.

The defense is literally elite. The 265 yards-per-game Hawk defenders are allowing is the best in the Kirk Ferentz era, thus far surpassing the 276 yards-per-game set by the 2009 squad by 10-yards a contest. You may remember 2009 as the last time Iowa won a NY6 bowl game.

At 10.1 points-per-game, Iowa is among the national leaders in scoring defense as well, currently ranking 3rd in the country. Because it is not a hyper-aggressive, attacking style defense – and because sacks and interceptions are down a bit over last year – the Iowa D is not flashy. But it is deadly effective in the metric that wins games: stopping your opponent from scoring. Oh, and this little gem of a nugget Scott Dochterman unearthed: Iowa has pitched four shutouts in its last 11 conference games!

One rivalry trophy is already salted away for the year, coming via a win that many (including oddsmakers) pegged as a loss. The two losses, while painful, are both coulda-shoulda-woulda one possession games against the #5 and #14 teams in the country which were held to 17 and 10 points respectively.

True, the offense remains a work in progress. I think it’s fair to speculate that if Iowa had an above-average offense, it very likely may be 7-1 or 8-0 and alive in the playoff race.

That said, this not an offense without intriguing pieces and, dare I say, above-average potential. He takes a fair amount of criticism (including from me, who wishes he was a bit more nimble and fleet of foot) but Nate Stanley is leading the Big 10 in passing at a 243 yards-per-game clip and the three-headed running attack is averaging an adequate, if not robust, 145 yards-per-game with a respectable 4 yards-per-carry average.

This past Saturday against Northwestern, Iowa executed enough “chunk” plays on offense – including one 40-plus yard completion by freshman tight end Sam LaPorta that was wiped out by a questionable replay overturn – to comfortably bury the toothless Wildcats. And perhaps best of all, when dreaming of future wins, is that some of the youngest players on the roster provided those sparks, including Tyrone Tracy’s whirling dervish touchdown grab and Tyler Goodson again leaving defenders grasping with gashing outside runs. If the young guns can add a little fuel to what at times as been a sputtering and inconsistent offensive attack, the rest of the Big 10 better look out.

So, with all that said, why the unwillingness to declare this a great Iowa team? The short answer is recent history.

In the past two seasons, the Hawkeyes followed up the undefeated non-conference portion of its season with early flops. In 2017 it was back-to-back close losses to Big 10 East teams (sound familiar?) that set the tone for a lackluster 4-5 conference campaign. Last year, the Hawkeyes fumbled away what could have been a win against presumptive Big 10 West champion Wisconsin, and then couldn’t get out of its own way at home against eventual actual West champion Northwestern on its way to a pedestrian 5-4 Big 10 record.

It’s somewhat understandable that Hawkeye fans are wary about jumping on the hype train. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice? Thanks Kirk and Brian!

Here is where I normally tell you to buck up and expect Iowa to give its all against Wisconsin and Minnesota – literally the two teams standing in the way of a trip to Indy and a date with the Galactic Empire, err, I mean Ohio State.

But I’m not going to that this week. Truth is, I have NO IDEA what to expect from this team.

Sure, this is Wisconsin native Nate Stanley’s last shot at downing his home state Badgers. It is also one of his last few chances to notch another signature, “big time” win to go along with that sterling 2017 outing against the aforementioned OSU.

This is also an opportunity for the program to break out of its “good-not-great” cycle and re-emerge as a conference powerhouse.

I want it to happen. I think it can happen. But I am not going to jinx it by claiming it will. Bring on the Badger and let’s reevaluate in a couple weeks.

Follow me on Twitter @ToryBrecht and @12Saturdays