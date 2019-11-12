In Adam Sandler’s 1994 movie “The Waterboy” the only thing standing between the formerly downtrodden and pathetic South-Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs and a berth in the Bourbon Bowl - where Bobby Boucher and the boys can achieve the glory so long denied them - are the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa is big and mean and strong and just good enough to be the perfect foil. In fact, the fictional Hawkeyes are so good, the outcome of the game hinges on one play – a punt block returned for a touchdown by the film’s eponymous hero.

The Mud Dogs win, get their big date versus Louisiana in the Bourbon, while Iowa presumably shuffles its “pretty good” team back to Tampa or Orlando or wherever 8-win teams in fictional sports movies play mid-level bowl games.

Who says fiction doesn’t reflect real life!?

Iowa’s real world team, of late, resembles that movie team. They are good enough to be admired and respected as a worthy foe. They are the big, mean, physical squad standing between your favorite (insert Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, last season’s Northwestern) team’s acquisition of either glory or glumness. And boy do they deliver that glory to you! Usually in the form of a white knuckle, close, low-scoring game where your favorite players make just enough key plays to send the big, bad Hawkeyes home unhappy.

We Iowa fans have been watching the same movie for three straight years now. And I have to say, it really sucks.

I sound like a broken record in this column, but hey, blame it on the current state of the program not your humble scribe. But once again Iowa is “pretty good.”

Pretty good is, well, pretty good. But seeing your favorite team spinning its tires in that lane is getting frustrating. I feel like most Iowa fans would settle for “really good” – which on the Torbee Scale of College Football Greatness means 9 to 10-win seasons are the norm, with a Big 10 Championship Game appearance coming every four or five years. That’s pretty much where the Badgers are firmly ensconced, and they have yet again kept their furry, filthy noses ahead of our Hawks.

Once again, the Hawkeyes hung tough. Despite the superhuman efforts of all-world running back Jonathan Taylor (here’s a question, why do our standouts jump to the NFL while guys like Taylor, who likely would be running roughshod over pro teams continue to toil in college?) Iowa once again found itself in a one possession game late in the fourth quarter and if Nate Stanley wasn’t slower than molasses in January, the game very likely goes to overtime, and then who knows.

But he isn’t, and they didn’t and here we are again, on the outside looking in at other Big 10 West teams fighting for a date in Indianapolis.

It is probably unrealistic to expect Iowa to be “great” – the top of the TSCFG rating system, defined as nearly always notching double-digit wins and regularly appearing in the conference championship game. Only one program in the Big 10, Ohio State, is currently at that level and history would indicate it is very, very unlikely for Iowa to ever reach that status. It should be kept in mind that “pretty good” sure beats being “average” or “bad.” Just think of our foes from our last conference championship game appearance, the Michigan State Spartans, who slid from “really good” straight down to “bad” faster than a Mark Dantonio mood swing.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that once again it’s the Iowa offense – now headed up by the heir-apparent coach-in-waiting – that has Iowa stuck in its perpetual state of football purgatory. And an elephant is an apt metaphor, as at times the Hawkeye offense can trample opponents, but more often than not stubbornly refuses to move at all. That something must give is clear. That it will, given the coaching personnel, is less certain.

If you are looking for a tiny ray of sunshine in what has been an absolutely miserable 72 or so hours of Iowa sports fandom (don’t even get me started on the basketball team), it is that past performance would indicate a strong showing against the still surging Gophers.

In 2016, undefeated Michigan was heading to Iowa City in the game after the Hawks were eliminated from the divisional race and we all remember that night and that kick.

In 2017, Iowa was again eliminated from contention for Indy and then came out of nowhere to boat race a 7-1 Ohio State team, dashing their CFP dreams 55-24.

Both those were November games in Kinnick under the lights, the same scenario that is facing media darlings and Big 10 West leading Minnesota this Saturday.

Is it maybe a little sad that all Iowa can be at this point of the season is the spoiler to other’s dreams?

Maybe, but that is your fate when you are only “pretty good.”

Now it is we who are the Mud Dogs.





