A relatively tame, offhand quote from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley following Saturday’s supremely enjoyable, cathartic dismantling of the undefeated Minnesota Golden Gophers momentarily took just a bit of the shine off the victory for me on Sunday morning.

“We all came out and knew that playing tight wasn’t going to help us at all,” Stanley told the sportswriters assembled after the field-storming, band-blaring and pig-parading had settled down a bit. “Everybody was ready to go and playing loose, playing free.”

It certainly showed early, as Iowa marched up and down the field and found the endzone three times in the first half – something it did in none of the first halves of its games against its other ranked foes this season. There was a buoyancy, a joy even, evident in the inspired play of the Hawkeyes against one of its oldest rivals that was missing in lethargic outings against Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin – where the few flashes of brilliance were buried by many minutes of slogging.

In the short-term, the lifting of the pressure and the ability to play “loose and free” is absolutely a positive. It certainly should help Iowa navigate its tricky final two games, one against a formerly toothless Illinois team that Iowa humiliated at home last season that suddenly believes in itself and one against a Nebraska team that Iowa has also recently humiliated and might need a victory to go bowling.

But in the big picture, I have to say I find Stanley’s quote somewhat damning.

Many thought Iowa had a good shot to take down a Top 10 ranked Minnesota team at home in Kinnick because it had won similar games, in similar circumstances, against Michigan in 2016 and Ohio State in 2017. The “similar circumstance” – of course – being freshly eliminated from the Big 10 West Division race and without a path to Indianapolis.

Yay?

Look, winning big games in big atmospheres in front of raucous Kinnick crowds never gets old. It is a blast, and deserves to be relished and enjoyed, never taken for granted. Saturday was one of those moments.

But if the Hawkeyes are going to get out of the “good-not-great” rut the program has been mired in since 2015, at some point that “free and loose” feeling is going to have to come earlier and more often against other division contenders.

Maybe it’s a bit churlish of me to look at the glass here as half-full, but the stated goal of the leaders of the Iowa program is to compete for the Big 10 title every year. And since 2015, Iowa has played tight, nervous and with a propensity for sphincter-tightening in big games against big time opponents UNTIL being officially eliminated from contention. After that, hey, start freshmen! Sling the ball around the yard! Throw new, exotic formations at Ohio State!

I know Kirk Ferentz isn’t quite the master psychologist that his mentor, Hayden Fry, was. But he really needs to work on figuring out a way for the Hawks to play with reckless abandon and no fear of failure early in its conference campaign, not only after it doesn’t really matter for anything more than bowl positioning.

And a glance at next season’s murderous Big 10 schedule will show you if he does not crack that code, things could get very ugly, very early.

Iowa’s first four conference games in 2020? At Minnesota on Sept. 19, home against Michigan State on Oct. 3, at Ohio State on Oct. 10 and at Penn State on Oct. 17. Iowa very well may be in an underdog in all but one of those contests, with both Minnesota and Ohio State hungering for revenge and Penn State being its typical 5-star loaded challenge.

Coach Ferentz loves talking about playing “meaningful football” in November. But if the Hawks play tight and white knuckled in October, the 2020 season might be effectively over before November even rolls around.

I loved the quote playmaker Ihmir Smith-Marsette gave my colleague Mark Emmert after the Minnesota game, touching on both the week of practice and the Floyd game atmosphere.

“That’s just what the tempo of the whole week was, go out there, give it everything you’ve got, let loose, have fun,” he said. “This game is meant to be played aggressively.”

Amen.

And here’s hoping that message percolates through the squad and is applied in every single game, regardless of the stakes, going forward.

Follow me on Twitter @ToryBrecht and @12Saturdays