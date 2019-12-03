The last two times Iowa humiliated Nebraska at home, I was joined at the ‘Stube by my Kinnick seatmate, former college roommate and avid Husker-hater Jim. Every time Iowa scored a touchdown, we’d pass around a large (like 2 litre) boot of German beer and toast the inadequacy of our country cousins to the west.

It was with a hint of sadness, tinged with anxiety, that I ordered my stein of Warsteiner Premium Dunkel at the Bier Stube in Le Claire moments before the Black Friday kickoff of the Iowa versus Nebraska tussle.

“Das boot!” we cheered, and down the hatch it went as down the tubes Lil’ Nebby followed.

But this Friday, there would be no Jim, thanks to a move to the Southwest.

As regular readers of this column know, I am extremely superstitious when it comes to Iowa games, particularly if a similar set of circumstances has preceded victory in the past. Would the Stube magic hold without the full crew in tow?

Making matters worse, I could have been in Lincoln with another Hawkeye Fanatic-Husker Hater, the fella known as “Flick” whose fine work trolling Nebraska fans is celebrated from Kearney to Keokuk. For the past 10 years or so, every other away game I attended in person has been an Iowa victory. And this season, I’d just seen Wisconsin nip Iowa in Camp Randall, so here was another opportunity for good karma wasted.

Fortunately, Mrs. Torbee and the kids as well as several other friends were on hand to help keep tradition alive and bring home the Hawkeye victory. Granted, boots were frowned upon (Mrs. Torbee is not fond of four-boot Torbee) but enough was consumed that I may have let loose a few very loud expletives when the referees in the second half decided to try to get that sorry outfit from Lincoln bowl eligible. I would like to apologize to the table of six with small children whose after-Thanksgiving/Black Friday shopping family lunch was terrorized by a lunatic cursing Big 10 officiating.

The last game of the season always makes me nostalgic, and not getting to spend it with Jim and Flick – stalwarts who have sat with me through some of the biggest highs and lows of the Ferentz era, home and away and at bowls – only exacerbated that ennui.

But winning cures what ails you and with Iowa hitting my record prediction of 9-3, I have to say I am genuinely pleased both with this season’s outcome and the trajectory of the program overall. If Iowa wins its bowl games, it will have posted 8, 9 and 10 wins consecutively. Recruiting appears to be sailing along with the Hawks finding guys they want early and getting them on board and even the losses have been close, whichever-way-the-ball bounces affairs.

Pretty, pretty good. Gotta knock off the filthy Badger next year in Iowa City, though.

With the regular season wrapped up, here is my final Big 10 power rankings:

1. Ohio State – The Death Star: every other program is merely playing for second.

2. Wisconsin – I think they’d roll over PSU with ease at this point of the season.



3. Penn State – You just can’t beat Rutgers by less than 30 and lose to Gophers and still be Top 2, sorry.



4. Iowa – Coulda, shoulda, woulda been 11-1. Competitive with anyone in the country most Saturdays.



5. Michigan – Lot of talent, not a lot of heart.



6. Minnesota – May seem low for a 10-2 team, but who did they beat? Where are their rivalry trophies?



7. Indiana – This is a fun team to watch. Glad they aren’t in the West



8. Illinois – Bowl eligible and saved Lovie’s career. That Northwestern loss though? Woof!

9. Nebraska – Is Frosty the Conman going to leverage 5-7 into another contract extension? Iowa fans hope yes.



10. Michigan State – From CFP Cinderella to boring and bad in 5 short years. Sad. Couldn’t happen to a nicer sociopath though.



11. Northwestern – A season to forget. Pat Fitzgerald is too good of a coach to stay down here long.



12. Purdue – Similar to Northwestern, these guys aren’t going to be down here forever. Sure wish we had David Bell.



13. Maryland – They’ve got crabs! But don’t understand what college football is.



14. Rutgers – "Buyer’s Remorse" is not nearly a strong enough sentiment for what Jim Delaney should be feeling at this point.

With next year’s brutal schedule and breaking in a new quarterback, I don’t anticipate Iowa challenging for the Big 10 West Division. I do, however, think the Hawkeyes will once again be a tough out and will cruise once more to bowl eligibility. But peek ahead at that 2021 schedule, think of some of the high-impact young players on this roster and those coming into the program and dare to dream.

I’m calling my shot now – Iowa wins the West in 2021 and does it on the last Saturday of the season against Wisconsin. Jim and Flick better show up to the Bier Stube for that one!

