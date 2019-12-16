Last Monday after work I brushed a light powdering of snow off my vehicle and braved moderately chilly, but seasonable, temperatures walking from a parking garage around six blocks away from Carver Hawkeye Arena to attend the Hawkeye’s Big 10 opener against long-hated rival Minnesota.

It was a strangely lonely walk, as it was around 25 minutes prior to a 7 p.m. kickoff and about the only people I saw were waiting at the Cambus stop just down from the Dental School building, along with a smattering of folks trying to convince non-existent drivers to come park close to Carver for $10.

Upon entering, I was greeted by the nostalgic and wonderful smell of buttery popcorn tinged with a hint of sweetness (maybe the mix from the sinfully delicious soft-serv machines?) and the usual rush of warm air that makes mid-winter basketball such a nice refuge from cold Midwestern winters, even if just for a couple hours.

Looking around the bowl, though, was beyond disappointing. A decent start time, decent weather, a more-than-decent team and a bitter old rival and there were maybe 6,500 Hawkeye fans in attendance. I’ve been to minor league hockey games in the Quad Cities with bigger, more boisterous crowds than what this proud Big 10 basketball program brought out for its conference kick off.

I’m not going to again list my criticisms of Carver Hawkeye Arena as a venue or about its location. That is a battle for another day, and one that is unlikely to be won by those clamoring for change any time soon.

I am, however, going to list some criticisms of my fellow “fans.”

I get that Monday nights aren’t the best for traveling to sporting events. I get that Steve Alford was an arrogant jerk. I get that Todd Lickliter was a depressing shell of a college basketball coach. I get that Fran McCaffery has a naughty mouth and has the audacity to have his (hugely talented) kids playing on the squad. I get that Carver has about as much charm as a 1980s strip mall.

I don’t get how Iowa fans – who cram Kinnick regardless of opponent pedigree and regularly bring in 10,000-plus crowds for wrestling IN THE SAME BUILDING – refuse to show up for this eminently likeable basketball team.

A team, mind you, that was a couple missed shots in overtime from being in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last year. This is not a program on a prolonged losing streak or full of kids hard to cheer for.

Right now, the Hawkeyes have one of the most skilled and fun-to-watch big men in the entire sport manning the post, a scrappy injured guard who could very well end up being the Big 10’s all-time three-point shooter when he returns next year after gutting through tremendous pain to help Iowa get off to an 8-3 start including a win on hated rival Iowa State’s homecourt, a slickly smooth freshman point guard with moves off the playground of Brooklyn who will take the fight to anyone, a home state hero shooting guard from gritty river town Muscatine who won’t even crack a smile as he destroys opponents, a former Mr. Kentucky basketball who is probably making the Wildcats a little sorry for not taking a closer look and a roster of other hard-working, highly interesting ballers.

But apparently this is not enough to get people off their couches and into Carver? I must be honest, that is not a good look for Iowa athletics.

We all like mocking Nebraska’s football “sellout” streak, but even if that stadium isn’t literally filled, they are still packing 75,000 plus in to watch sub .500 teams. This past weekend, Nebrasketball had another sellout at Pinnacle Bank Arena which helped a mostly woeful 4-6 Husker team upset Purdue, which was a 12-point favorite. Guess what Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity is? 15,500 – the exact same as Carver.

Do you really want to live in a world where Nebraska basketball – which has won exactly zero NCAA tournament games – outdraws our Hawkeyes? I sure as hell don’t. It is hard to proclaim the awesomeness of Hawkeye fandom when we don’t support one of our marquee team sports.

So, here’s a plea. If you haven’t been to Carver for a basketball game for a few years, come on in and cheer for one of the upcoming games. Is the atmosphere going to be electric and exciting and inspiring? Probably not. But will the team you are cheering for be more than worthy of your interest and praise? Absolutely.

