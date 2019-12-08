When looking at the University of Iowa, Roland-Story linebacker Zach Twedt found a place different than any other school in the country. That is why this talented junior recently committed to the Hawkeyes. We caught up with 6-foot-3, 216-pound Twedt to talk in-depth about his decision.

Q: Why did you end up picking the University of Iowa?

TWEDT: In the end, I just really thought it would be the right place for me. Everything about the University of Iowa is outstanding. To sum it all up, it is the best place that reflects the state of Iowa culture, and that is a unique aspect that can't be found anywhere else.‪‬‬

Q: How are the coaches at Iowa and how did they factor into that decision?

TWEDT: The coaches at Iowa are outstanding. I've never communicated with a coaching staff that has gone about things in such a business-like manner. Kudos to Coach Niemann as well for this being his first year with the Hawkeyes and doing an outstanding job. He has been a perfect fit for this position.

‪‬‬Q: What have they said about you as a player and how you fit their system?

TWEDT: So far, I believe that they really like me as a player and as a person. I have fit their standards and what they are looking for, otherwise I would not be in this position. The plan is to play linebacker, but it is hard telling how my body will grow in the next couple of years. Not only that, but my versatility to play multiple positions has led me to be classified as an athlete.

‪‬‬Q: How would you describe their culture and how do you feel about that culture?

TWEDT: I think it is the best culture in the country. As stated earlier, the Iowan culture is something that can be found nowhere else. Not many people grow up having the hard work ethic of a farmer. Having to do the daily tasks and work around Mother Nature is something that not many can do, and I feel like Iowa is great at recruiting people with this style of background and work ethic. It is a great culture that is so special and unique. I truly feel it is a prioritized variable that leads to Iowa's success.‪‬‬

Q: In retrospect, would you do anything differently having previously been committed to Iowa State?

TWEDT: To keep it short and simple, if I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have committed so early. I respect Coach Campbell and his program greatly, but in the end, Iowa was the right fit for me.‪‬‬

Q: You had mentioned before that Iowa had stayed in contact after you committed to Iowa State. Was it the summer camp that really pushed their recruiting to another level?

TWEDT: Yes. There was not too much communication in the summer besides we would love to get you to our camp. After camp, the communication started to ramp up and within a week or two I had received a scholarship.‪‬‬

Q: When did you start taking the Iowa option seriously?

TWEDT: I started taking Iowa seriously when I was actually able to sit down and speak with all of the coaching staff. That was a great day and I remember learning so much. The best conversation of all was at the end of the day with Coach Doyle. He is a great guy that is obviously known for his tremendous work. I really cannot wait to be in his weight room.‪‬‬

Q: When did you officially commit to the staff and what was their reaction?

TWEDT: That Saturday night. They were very excited.

Q: How much of a weight has been lifted off of your shoulders with recruiting done?

TWEDT: It sure feels great. There is a lot of weight off of my shoulders knowing that I am in great hands once my high school career is over. Many say that people are supposed to relax and enjoy high school, but I am very anxious to get over to Iowa City and get the next chapter of life going. I cannot wait to see what the University of Iowa has in store for me, both academically and athletically.

‪‬‬Q: What are you trying to improve on the most this off-season?

TWEDT: Gain weight and strength but continue to stay loose, versatile, and fast.