MORE: Game Notes

With Iowa's season opener just five days away now, the Hawkeyes have released their first game notes of the year, which also gives us an updated depth chart with the last one coming in July in the 2022 Media Guide.

Below is an in-depth look at the new two deeps for the Iowa Hawkeyes this week.

BACKFIELD

QB: Spencer Petras (SR), Alex Padilla (JR)

RB: Gavin Williams (SO), Leshon Williams (SO)

FB: Monte Pottebaum (SR), Turner Pallissard (SR)

Notes: No surprises here with everyone listed exactly the same as they were in the preseason.

RECEIVERS

WR: Keagan Johnson (SO), Alec Wick (R-FR)

WR: Arland Bruce (SO), Jack Johnson (SO)

TE: Sam LaPorta (SR), Luke Lachey (SO)

Notes: The only change, on paper, here is removing Nico Ragaini, who is expected to miss a couple more weeks with a foot injury. In his absence, Arland Bruce moves up to a starting role and walk-on Jack Johnson fills in as a backup. Keagan Johnson is still listed as a starter, at least for now, despite missing most of camp. No changes at tight end.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT: Mason Richman (SO), Jack Plumb (SR)

LG: Tyler Elsbury (SO), Matt Fagan (SR)

C: Logan Jones (SO), Michael Myslinski (R-FR)

RG: Connor Colby (SO), Beau Stephens (R-FR)

RT: Jack Plumb (SR), Nick DeJong (JR)

Notes: The only change, on paper, here is removing backup left tackle David Davidkov, who has not been practicing with the team in camp, and listing Jack Plumb as a backup in addition to being a starter at right tackle. Missing is Gennings Dunker, who has been a starter at guard for most of camp, and Connor Colby is still listed as a guard despite playing right tackle the past couple weeks.

DEFENSIVE LINE

LE: John Waggoner (SR), Ethan Hurkett (SO)

LT: Noah Shannon (SR), Lukas Van Ness (SO)

RT: Logan Lee (JR), Yahya Black (SO)

RE: Joe Evans (SR), Deontae Craig (SO)

Notes: No changes here from what they listed on the preseason depth chart in July. Lukas Van Ness is listed as a backup defensive tackle, but has been practicing at first team defensive end throughout camp. Regardless of who starts, no doubt there will be a heavy rotation upfront with a deep crew, many of whom can play both inside and out.

LINEBACKER

CASH/LEO: Jestin Jacobs (JR), Cooper DeJean (SO)

MLB: Jack Campbell (SR), Jay Higgins (JR)

WLB: Seth Benson (SR), Kyler Fisher (JR)

Notes: Everything here is also listed the same as it was on the preseason depth chart in July. The biggest question mark here is probably just how much traditional 4-3 vs. 4-2-5 with the CASH position they run both in the season opener and throughout the season.

DEFENSIVE BACK

LC: Terry Roberts (SR), Cooper DeJean (SO)

SS: Kaevon Merriweather (SR), Sebastian Castro (JR)

FS: Quinn Schulte (JR), Reggie Bracy (JR)

RC: Riley Moss (SR), Brenden Deasfernandes (SO)

Notes: The biggest change here is Jermari Harris is not listed due a suspension in the season opener for an OWI arrest in the off-season, so Terry Roberts moves in as a starter. In addition to being the starting CASH, Cooper DeJean is also listed as a backup corner whereas he was listed as the second team strong safety in July, so Sebastian Castro moves into that role behind Kaevon Merriweather.

SPECIALISTS

K: Aaron Blom (SO), Drew Stevens (FR)

P: Tory Taylor (JR)

LS: Luke Elkin (SO)

Notes: Everything is listed the same here as it was in July. From the sounds of it, the competition at kicker will go into the season with both Blom and Stevens getting a chance to show what they can do on game day. No returners were listed this week so we will have to wait and see who is back there on punts and kickoff returns Saturday.