Two Deep Dive: Iowa's Defense

After looking at the offensive side of the ball, we venture over to the Hawkeye defense, which returns three starters up front and all the contributing linebackers. But, there are some new faces in the secondary that will need to step forward this season.

Let’s take a deep dive into the Iowa defense.

DL

LE: John Waggoner (SR), Ethan Hurkett (SO)

LT: Noah Shannon (SR), Lukas Van Ness (SO)

RT: Logan Lee (JR), Yahya Black (SO)

RE: Joe Evans (SR), Deontae Craig (SO)

Really solid group of players and there are some not even in the two deeps that could certainly contribute this season. It’s a veteran group among the starters with three seniors and a junior in Lee, who started every game last season. The reserves are also very talented. Hurkett is back from a knee injury and Van Ness is poised to have a breakout season in 2022. Look for Black and Craig to have more significant roles this season.

LB

CASH/LEO: Jestin Jacobs (JR), Cooper DeJean (SO)

MLB: Jack Campbell (SR), Jay Higgins (JR)

WLB: Seth Benson (SR), Kyler Fisher (JR)

Another very veteran group led by seniors in Campbell and Benson. They will be the heart and soul of the defense and Campbell is potentially an All American heading into the season. Benson is probably the most underrated player on the Iowa defense. The interesting aspect of the linebackers, as it is every year now, will be the number of snaps Jacobs gets versus the Cash spot, which will likely go to DeJean.

DB

LC: Jermari Harris (JR), Terry Roberts (SR)

SS: Kaevon Merriweather (SR), Cooper DeJean (SO)

FS: Quinn Schulte (JR), Reggie Bracy (JR)

RC: Riley Moss (SR), Brenden Deasfernandes (SO)

Some significant changes on the back end from one year ago with a pair of starters graduating. Moss returning is massive for Iowa as it solidifies one of the corner spots. Harris will miss one game due to an off the field incident and that could lead to Roberts getting the start, but keep an eye on freshman T.J. Hall, who has impressed the Hawkeye coaches since arriving on campus. At safety, Schulte takes over the leadership spot at free safety and has done well. Merriweather was very good last year at strong safety, but look for true freshman Xavier Nwankpa to take over the backup role if DeJean wins the battle to for Cash.



