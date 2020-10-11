Two Deep Dive: Offense
After a long wait, we finally got a look at a two deep roster for the Hawkeyes and the truth was somewhere in the middle. The annual reading of too much into the two deeps was underway the minute i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news