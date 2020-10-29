HawkeyeReport - Two Hawkeyes enter the transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - University of Iowa football players Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, with the intention to transfer at the end of the fall semester. The announcement was made Thursday by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

Byrd is a running back from Alabaster, Alabama, while Jeudy is a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Florida. Both players are redshirt freshmen. Jeudy has not seen game action, while Byrd played on special teams in Iowa’s opening contest.

Iowa plays its first home game of the 2020 season Saturday, hosting Northwestern (2:35 p.m., ESPN).