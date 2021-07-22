Tyler Linderbaum named to B1G Preseason Honors List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list. The announcement was made by the league office Thursday.

Ten members were selected by a media panel, with five representatives from the East and West divisions.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 289-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

The Solon, Iowa, native was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and preseason first-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports.

The Hawkeyes have had eight players named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List in the last eight seasons. They include Linderbaum (2021), defensive end AJ Epenesa (2019), tight end Noah Fant (2018), linebacker Josey Jewell (2017), quarterback C.J. Beathard (2016), defensive back Desmond King (2016), defensive end Drew Ott (2015), and offensive tackle Brandon Scherff (2014). Epenesa, Fant, Jewell, Beathard, King, and Scherff were selected in the NFL Draft after making the list.

The other Big Ten players on the 2021 list include Michael Penix Jr. (Jr., QB, IND), Thayer Munford (Sr., LT, OSU), Chris Olave (Sr., WR, OSU), Garrett Wilson (Jr., WR, OSU), and Jahan Dotson (Sr., WR, PSU) in the East Division. The West Division includes Linderbaum, Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr., RB, MINN), Brandon Joseph (So., S, NU), David Bell (Jr., WR, PUR), and Jack Sanborn (Sr., LB, WIS).

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Sep. 4, hosting Indiana. For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.