Ulis talks expanded role

With Joe Toussaint transferring to West Virginia and Jordan Bohannon departing after his six-year career, Ahron Ulis will be one of the guards for the Hawkeyes that sees his minutes increase this coming season. Last season for Iowa, Ulis averaged 13.9 minutes per contest.

The junior met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to talk about his potentially expanded role with the team, how he is preparing for it and his postseason chat with Coach Fran McCaffery. Ulis also talks about Keegan’s upcoming selection in the NBA Draft and Kris Murray’s return after going through the draft process.



