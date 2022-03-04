Underrated JQ Roberts rounding into form, starting to get noticed

JaQualon “JQ” Roberts , a 2023 forward, is one of the most underrated players in the Midwest in the junior class. Now 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, Roberts' body and game are starting to round into form. Roberts attacks every play on both ends and looks to punish the rim on every drive to the basket. Defensively, he’s super versatile and takes pride in shutting his man down and getting stops.

On college visits: “I recently took an official visit to Marquette. I took a visit to Indiana last week for their game. Butler, Iowa, and a couple of others are in the mix as well.”

On Marquette: “I really like their playing style, they kind of play how my high school plays, 5-out motion. Everyone works with each other, there’s teamwork. I like the speed of their transition game. ... The coaching staff, I really like them. I’ve had multiple conversations with them and what they see for my future and how I play. Those two things go hand in hand. ... As my first official visit, I wanted to make sure that I took everything in. We went on a couple of tours and got to see the facilities, the nutritionists and the trainers. It was a good experience.

On Indiana: “I really like coach (Mike) Woodson and how he sees Indiana’s future and his plan to bring them back. I really like their intensity on the court. For example, Xavier Johnson, whenever they need that spark of energy, he’s picking up full court and getting into the guy’s grill. I really like that intensity. ... I like to talk on defense and make sure all of the guys are in the right spot. I’m the same sort of energy bringer.”

On Iowa: “I love how they space the floor out and make sure everybody is involved. ... I got to talk with the coaches and just their way of playing, their relationships, they put their teammates first. One thing I noticed is that when one guy ended up on the ground, everybody ran to go pick him up. That’s the kind of thing that I try to implement into Bloomington North. When one guy goes down, make sure you’re picking him up.”

On Butler: “Butler is one of those schools where defense is expected as soon as you get into the program. The practices are intense. When I saw the practices there on my visit it was very fun to watch just how they competed in practice. They do that every day, not just when recruits are on campus. They go in and work. Every time I see someone go to Butler, they improve physically and mentally and it shows on the court. The coaches ... I’ve worked on my relationship with them throughout the years, making sure I talk with them and have conversations with them, and they seem like a great program.

On what he’s looking for in a future school: “I really like family-oriented programs, programs that are going to have your back. It has to be a great fit. Every time I go on these visits I make sure I talk to the coaches and players a lot just to see how they interact with each other. I really like that.”

On a decision timetable: “Sometime after the high school season and around the start of AAU, I feel like I’ll start to narrow my list down to focus on a few select schools. Whenever it feels right and I feel that fit, that’s when I’ll make a final decision.”