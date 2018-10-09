As injuries and other issues have hit the linebacker position in the past few weeks, the versatility of Kristian Welch has come in handy. It will certainly help this week with Jack Hockaday out due to injury and Amani Jones out for the first half due to a targeting call against Minnesota, the junior linebacker is the likely starter at middle linebacker. Welch discusses his versatility and how that helps in situations like Iowa is in this week, working at middle linebacker in Iowa's defense, and much more.

