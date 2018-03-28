The Hawkeyes opened the doors to spring practice on Wednesday morning to give the media a brief look at the team's fourth practice this month. We have some video clips of the action, including an extended viewing of the offensive line and tight ends going head to head with the defensive line and linebackers in a very physical drill. Plus, we have a look at all the quarterbacks and much more.
Video: A look at Iowa's spring practice
