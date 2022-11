Diante Vines doesn't seem bothered by the cold weather. He grew up on the east coast and has played in cold weather growing up. But, it's also challenging for a wide receiver to catch a cold football, even with gloves on.



The Iowa wide receiver talks about the challenge of catching footballs in the cold and how he tries to keep his hands warm on the sidelines when he's not in the game. He also discusses what he has seen from the Minnesota secondary on film.