With a commitment to Iowa in March, Cedar Rapids Xavier offensive lineman Josh Volk has been able to focus even more attention on rehabbing his knee.

“It's going great," said Volk. "I just started running, so that has been a big step in my rehab.”

Volk will be back on campus shortly to get another look at his future home.

“This Friday for a spring practice.”

There were two main reasons why Volk ended up picking the Hawkeyes.

“I felt more comfortable with the academics at Iowa and that they develop players to their maximum potential.”

Volk, who also seriously considered Iowa State, placed a high value on education.

“It was very important," Volk said. "My main goal is to go to the NFL, but I need a backup plan if the NFL doesn't work out for me.”

The staff in Iowa City also opened the door for Volk to decide.

“They factored in big because in college, you’re around your coaches a lot so I valued the relationship I had with the Iowa coaching staff.”

Volk is keeping a close eye on other members of the recruiting Class of 2020 and is happy with what he has seen thus far.

“It's a great group of guys and am excited to be a part of it.”

The offensive lineman factory at Iowa City was critical to Volk as well.

“They do a great job in developing linemen to their highest potential and sending them to the NFL.”

Volk has high hopes for the Hawkeyes on the football field heading into the 2019 season.

“I think they will do a great job.”