Akrum Wadley has been back in Iowa City and on Monday, he participated in Iowa's Pro Day, which was attended by representatives from nearly every NFL team. He has had a busy schedule meeting with organizations, starting all the way back to when he played in the senior bowl and including meeting with a representative from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. The former Hawkeye running back discusses his interview sessions, including a stare down session with one NFL representative, his future visits that are planned, and he gives his thoughts on the 2018 Iowa backfield of Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin and how they will do this season.
Wadley working out for NFL teams
Akrum Wadley has been back in Iowa City and on Monday, he participated in Iowa's Pro Day, which was attended by representatives from nearly every NFL team. He has had a busy schedule meeting with organizations, starting all the way back to when he played in the senior bowl and including meeting with a representative from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. The former Hawkeye running back discusses his interview sessions, including a stare down session with one NFL representative, his future visits that are planned, and he gives his thoughts on the 2018 Iowa backfield of Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin and how they will do this season.