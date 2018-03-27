Akrum Wadley has been back in Iowa City and on Monday, he participated in Iowa's Pro Day, which was attended by representatives from nearly every NFL team. He has had a busy schedule meeting with organizations, starting all the way back to when he played in the senior bowl and including meeting with a representative from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. The former Hawkeye running back discusses his interview sessions, including a stare down session with one NFL representative, his future visits that are planned, and he gives his thoughts on the 2018 Iowa backfield of Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin and how they will do this season.

