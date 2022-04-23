Waggoner likes the talent on the defensive line

Last year John Waggoner was the new face breaking into the starting lineup. This year the Hawkeyes will be counting on him to be a veteran leader of the defensive line group. As spring practice wrapped up on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, the veteran defensive end liked what he has seen from the relatively young and certainly talented group,

Waggoner talks about the performance of his position group and the defense this spring. He assesses the offense they faced over the course of fifteen practices and he talks about some of the young players who are coming along on the defensive line.

