There aren't many times in the Phil Parker era at Iowa where an opposing team rolls up over 40 points on the Hawkeye defense. That's exactly what happened in the Big Ten title contest last year as Michigan cruised to an easy win in Indy.



This time around, John Waggoner and company hope to write a different story in the battle with the Wolverines. He knows that it will start up front for the Iowa defense as they try to limit their rushing attack, led by Blake Corum. Waggoner discusses the keys to slowing down Michigan and the advantage that Iowa has playing against top five teams in Kinnick Stadium.