Wallace named Big Ten Pitcher of the Year

Trenton Wallace received some good news from the Big Ten ahead of today’s game when he earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. Wallace becomes the first Iowa pitcher in school history to win the award.

Coach Heller expressed his support for Wallace after the Friday win saying, “It was another tremendous start by Trenton…Whether he wins the Pitcher of the Year award or not, in my mind, he’s the Pitcher of the Year. He’s had an outstanding year. He pitched great again tonight and went deep into the game.”

Wallace leads the Big Ten in a number of categories, including ERA (2.34), strikeouts (106) and wins (7). His 106 strikeouts are the second most for a season in Iowa school history. The Hawkeyes have been incredibly successful on Friday’s, winning nine straight and that is due in large part to Wallace giving them quality start, after quality start. Wallace has allowed more than two runs in just three of his 13 starts this season.

Trenton Wallace also earned First Team All-Big Ten starting pitcher, to go with his pitcher of the year award.