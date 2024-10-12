WATCH: Cade McNamara Talks Iowa Win Over Washington

in other news
The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25
Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.
WBB Recruiting Visitor List: 'Hawkeyes from Downtown' Weekend
Iowa WBB hosts five recruits — including two commits — for Hawkeyes From Downtown this weekend.
Affolter, Stuelke Look to Replace Injury Pain with In-Season Gains
Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter are looking forward to the benefits of their offseason knee surgeries in 2024-25.
Iowa Football to Host Bevy of Talent Against Washington
A multitude of high-priority targets will be visiting Iowa this weekend for their matchup with Washington.
Cade McNamara talked about Iowa's big win over Washington, including the improvement of Iowa's offense, playing a complete game, the progress of the wide receivers, the impact of having a RB like Kaleb Johnson, and much more.
