Published Oct 12, 2024
WATCH: Cade McNamara Talks Iowa Win Over Washington
Default Avatar
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Cade McNamara talked about Iowa's big win over Washington, including the improvement of Iowa's offense, playing a complete game, the progress of the wide receivers, the impact of having a RB like Kaleb Johnson, and much more.

