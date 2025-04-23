WATCH: Coordinators Press Conference

Tune in for Tim Lester, Phil Parker and LeVar Woods spring coordinator press conference.
Getting a deeper look at Giffa's college career, his potentially excellent fit with Iowa and more.
Three Thoughts on Chazadi Wright joining Iowa WBB from the transfer portal.
Three Thoughts on adding Hecklinski to the Iowa roster -- immediate and long term future, and an advantage he may have.
Iowa wrestling adds a three-time Division III national champion to the ranks at 197 lbs.
Iowa has added the commitment of Wake Forest transfer quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski.
