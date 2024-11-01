WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts

Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more

WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more

Kelvin Bell discusses the play of Yahya Black, the young players in the DL room, preparing for Wisconsin, + more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

Eliot, Adam and Ross delve into Brendan Sullivan being named Iowa's starter, preview the Wisconsin game, and more.

 • Eliot Clough
2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit

2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit

Over the weekend, top-115 prospect from Lufkin, Texas, Austin Brown took his first unofficial visit to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
Iowa Freshman Quarterback James Resar Moved to Wide Receiver

Iowa Freshman Quarterback James Resar Moved to Wide Receiver

James Resar has changed positions. The three-star QB that came in as part of the 2024 class will now play wide receiver.

 • Eliot Clough
Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself

Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself

Iowa's secondary put the clamps on Northwestern in Saturday's return to form, but its appetite for improvement remains.

 • Adam Jacobi

in other news

WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more

WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more

Kelvin Bell discusses the play of Yahya Black, the young players in the DL room, preparing for Wisconsin, + more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

Eliot, Adam and Ross delve into Brendan Sullivan being named Iowa's starter, preview the Wisconsin game, and more.

 • Eliot Clough
2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit

2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit

Over the weekend, top-115 prospect from Lufkin, Texas, Austin Brown took his first unofficial visit to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
Published Nov 1, 2024
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Kenny Arnold, plans for the power forward position, mixing Josh Dix in at the point guard spot, Brock Harding's work ethic, playing Texas A&M Commerce and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement