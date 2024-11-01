WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts

in other news
WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more
Kelvin Bell discusses the play of Yahya Black, the young players in the DL room, preparing for Wisconsin, + more.
HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?
Eliot, Adam and Ross delve into Brendan Sullivan being named Iowa's starter, preview the Wisconsin game, and more.
2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit
Over the weekend, top-115 prospect from Lufkin, Texas, Austin Brown took his first unofficial visit to Iowa.
Iowa Freshman Quarterback James Resar Moved to Wide Receiver
James Resar has changed positions. The three-star QB that came in as part of the 2024 class will now play wide receiver.
Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself
Iowa's secondary put the clamps on Northwestern in Saturday's return to form, but its appetite for improvement remains.
in other news
WATCH: Kelvin Bell on Yahya Black, DL Depth, Wisconsin + more
Kelvin Bell discusses the play of Yahya Black, the young players in the DL room, preparing for Wisconsin, + more.
HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?
Eliot, Adam and Ross delve into Brendan Sullivan being named Iowa's starter, preview the Wisconsin game, and more.
2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit
Over the weekend, top-115 prospect from Lufkin, Texas, Austin Brown took his first unofficial visit to Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Kenny Arnold, plans for the power forward position, mixing Josh Dix in at the point guard spot, Brock Harding's work ethic, playing Texas A&M Commerce and more.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
- SDE
- TE
- ILB
- OLB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- DT
- PRO
- DT