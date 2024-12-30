Published Dec 30, 2024
WATCH: Jay Higgins on Music City Bowl Loss, What Comes Next
circle avatar
Adam Jacobi  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Publisher
Twitter
@Adam_Jacobi
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jay Higgins discusses the Music City Bowl loss, Deontae Craig, how Missouri attacked the defense and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.