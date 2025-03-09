Published Mar 9, 2025
WATCH: Josh Dix Talks Iowa Win Over Nebraska
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Josh Dix talks Iowa's win over Nebraska, hitting big shots in the second half, how Iowa slowed down Brice Williams, the play of Pryce Sandfort, getting ready for the Big Ten Tournament, and more.