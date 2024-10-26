WATCH: Kaden Wetjen Talks PR TD

in other news
Three Questions Ahead of Iowa's Exhibition Opener
Iowa will start the season against Minnesota-Duluth tonight in Carver. Here are three things to keep tabs on.
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 9
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles the big (and not-so-big) games on the slate for Week 8 in the Big Ten.
Pregame Q&A: Northwestern
A look behind enemy lines at what Northwestern will bring to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern
Iowa will host three priority targets Saturday, including a JUCO official visitor, a 2025 running back and a 2026 OL.
Kaden Wetjen had a game-breaking punt return touchdown for Iowa in the third quarter. He talks about that big return and more here.
