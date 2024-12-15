WATCH: Pryce Sandfort on New Orleans Win

Iowa sophomore forward Pryce Sandfort discusses New Orleans victory, shares a couple Cooper Koch stories.
COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 PWO Running Back, Braeden Jackson
Hank Brown sits down with Hawkeye Beacon to detail what into his decision to commit to Iowa.
Iowa has landed its first commitment out of the transfer portal in former Auburn quarterback, Hank Brown.
Abby Stamp met with the media over Zoom on Friday to discuss their win over ISU and the upcoming MSU game.
The All-MAC, transfer portal receiver will be on campus at Iowa next week.
