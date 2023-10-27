In addition to head coach Tom Brands' press conference, Thursday's Iowa Wrestling Media Day also featured opportunities to talk to several wrestlers on the team. Check out what Real Woods, Tony Cassioppi, Drake Ayala, Nelson Brands, Gabe Arnold, Victor Voinovich, and Jared Franek had to say about the offseason and the upcoming season.

REAL WOODS

Real Woods explained how the Iowa roster has welcomed the new additions to the team. "We've all showed them how it's a brotherhood here," he said. "Acclimating with this team is just becoming acquainted with the people around you, how good the people around you are, how much support you have around you. It's a brotherhood here, and [gives you] that instant ability to trust and have faith in the people around you." Woods was excited about the additions to the roster, especially North Dakota State transfer Michael Caliendo, who he had crossed paths with back in Illinois. "They've added a lot of good energy in the room. They wrestle at a high level and that helps the room," Woods explained. "I knew [Caliendo] from high school, he was an Izzy Style club guy. One of the first conversations we had was about when I [left] Stanford and went back to Chicago to train. He was still there at the Izzy Style Club and we trained together." This offseason was much easier for Woods than last summer when he was still settling in at Iowa. "The offseason [was] way more smooth. I know my coaches, I know my teammates, I know my training environment. Everything's been so much more consistent. Everything was a big learning process last summer and even during the year. This summer has been really smooth." Woods said he was particularly excited to compete in front of the fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena again. "I love it. It's bigger than even the NCAA Tournament feels," he enthused. "You've got all the fans and the support and you just feel it. It just fires me up. I'm so excited." Having a positive mindset and continuing to push forward were cited by Woods as keys to how the team is handling the uncertainty brought on by the sports wagering investigation and potential suspensions impacting the team. "It is what it is at the end of the day, but you have to take the next step forward and keep moving on and keep pushing to where we want to be, which is at the top," Woods explained. Finally, Woods talked about his loss in the NCAA Tournament final and how he had dealt with that over the offseason. "I'm very much the type to turn the page. But something like [losing in the NCAA Tournament final] weighs on you so I definitely took my time to get over that and move past that," said Woods. "At the end of the day, I'm glad I can turn the page because as much as it does hurt, it also fires me up. I think it's going to make me a better wrestler than if I had won the match. It puts a fire in me that I wouldn't have had. [The loss] taught me that you need to have all the i's dotted and t's crossed in terms of the little things. That match will tell you about the little things [that matter] in such a small time frame. It translates to your training, your lifestyle, everything."

TONY CASSIOPPI

Senior leader Tony Cassioppi emphasized that his entire focus was on achieving some still-unmet goals this season. "This is my last year, I obviously haven't accomplished my goal of being a national chamption yet - so that's what I'm aiming for, what I'm working toward. That's what I'm trying to accomplish this year as an individual and as a team." Cassioppi was also excited about having his sister Rose on the Iowa women's wrestling team. "It's awesome [to have my sister on the team]. I moved out of an apartment and she moved into it, it's kind of funny I go visit here and I feel like I'm right at home. I love having her around." The new faces on the Iowa team were all fitting in well, according to Cassioppi. "We all have a common goal, we all want to be the best in the world," he said. "The guys that have come over have the same goal, the same mindset as the guys who have already been here. They fit in real well." Cassioppi also discussed his potential future replacement, blue-chip recruit Ben Kueter. "I've wrestled with him a little bit. He's tough. He's gonna be a good wrestler for the Iowa Hawkeyes," he said. "He's athletic, he's explosive, he's long. He's not a type of body I've had in [the practice room] for a while, so any time I have the opportunity, I love to wrestle with him."

DRAKE AYALA

Ayala indicated that he had no regrets in pulling his redshirt and competing back in 2021-22. "[It was a great] learning experience, and I learned a lot about myself and college wrestling, the feel of college wrestling, what it takes, how tough it is," he said. He also discussed his growth during a redshirt season in 2022-23. "I went thru some ups and downs, learned what makes me tick. You have some tough spots, you get your butt kicked in the room. It was good for me to learn, and I had some ups, too, I had some good opens that I wrestled in."

GABE ARNOLD

Star freshman recruit Gabe Arnold talked about winning a gold medal at 79 kg at the Pan American Games over the summer. He was thrilled to "get to represent the United States and to perform the way I did and look as good as I did while doing it." Arnold felt that his performance at the Pan American Games confirmed that he made the right decision in coming to Iowa. "I chose the right place at the end of the day. I'm happy with how I performed out there, [had a] great time, being out of country and getting to compete." Big expectations have accompanied Arnold since he committed to Iowa and on Thursday he didn't shy away from that in the least. "I knew when they brought me here to the University of Iowa that they expected big things out of me and I'm going to live up to that standard. I fully believe that this the place where I'm going to be a four-time NCAA Champion. Just being here has solidified that thought for me." Arnold says confidence is the main area where the Iowa coaches have really helped him so far. "The big thing that I've honed in on is to trust myself and believe in myself," he said. "Confidence has always been a big thing for me. Being in this room on a daily basis and having Tom [Brands] and Terry [Brands] and [Ryan] Morningstar yell at me every day. [They've] ingrained in me that I've got great offense and at the end of the day that I'm the best 174-pounder in the nation." Focusing on the small things was a consistent message that Arnold had received from upperclassmen on the team as well as the coaches. "Every upperclassmen has in their own way taken me under their wing and shown me the ropes and shown me this is what I need to be doing, this is how hard I need to be doing it. Small, little things that you might not think matters," he said. "No shortcuts," has been the main message to Arnold from the Iowa coaches. "It's as simple as that. [Before Iowa] I didn't pay attention to the things that really matter most, like getting enough sleep at night. It plays a huge role in being a high level athlete. Not cutting corners, doing things the right way. Small details matter."

VICTOR VOINOVICH

Oklahoma State transfer Victor Voinovich emphasized that the move had been a good one for him. "I'm happy with my decision and excited to be here," he said. Asked about the differences between being at Oklahoma State and being at Iowa, Voinovich cited a few examples. "The training [at Iowa] is different," he said. "The guys I'm surrounded by are different. [I'm in] an environment more suited to where I wanted to be. Everyone's coming in ready to work and wanting to win, everyone on the team. It's nice to be surrounded by people like that." Voinovich knew what he wanted when making the switch. "I knew what I was coming here for," he noted. "I like the training style, the way they focus on recovery, and the way they focus on your mental side, not just the wrestling side." He was already familiar with the Iowa program from his recruitment during high school. "Iowa was a school I was looking at during high school. Due to COVID, I didn't get to take a visit here then. So it was nice being able to take a visit [to Iowa City] as I was transferring to see what it was all about."

JARED FRANEK

Like several guys on the team (new and old), Franek was looking forward to wrestling in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. "I'm excited to be able to wrestle in front of a crowd like that. I've never really had an opportunity like that," he said. He's visualized wrestling in Carver and thought about what it will be like. "That's a big thing I've been working on is visualization and mental stuff to build my wrestling," he noted. "Being able to control your emotions will be different when you've got that kind of crowd there, but I'm excited for the challenge." A senior, Franek also talked about being ready to assume a leadership role on the Iowa team. "When I came here, I expected to be a leader, just holding myself to that standard," he explained. "I knew one of my duties was going to be to help lead this team through experience. I can hopefully show guys how hard I work and the way I approach the sport. It's worked for me and I think a lot of guys can find success following that path." He also discussed his experience at last season's NCAA Tournament, where he had a career-best finish of 4th place. "I was able to peak for my wrestling. I had a good year, fell short in the quarters," he said."I made a couple mistakes in the match, didn't capitalize on a few opportunities. But I found a way to fight through the blood round, that I kind of got stuck at the last few years. Not only that, but I won the following two matches, too, and got a little momentum going." Franek also explained why he chose Iowa to pursue his goal of becoming an NCAA Champion. "These coaches have done it [won championships] themselves, have coached guys to do it. Being able to trust in them because they've been there," he said. Another factor was "having extremely good partners from the guys on the team, all the weights around me, as well as the RTC guys. Everyone gives a different feel and everyone is very accomplished."

NELSON BRANDS