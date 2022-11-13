#4 IOWA HAWKEYES (2-0) AT DRAKE BULLDOGS (1-0)

TIME: 2:00pm

TV: ESPN+

SERIES: Iowa leads 28-25 (Hawkeyes have won 18 of last 19)

LAST YEAR: IOWA: 24-8 (14-4), Big Ten regular season and tournament champs, NCAA Second Round DRAKE: 20-14 (9-9), MVC Tournament Second Round, WNIT Sweet 16

THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: IOWA: 101.0 PPG, 58.4% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 17.5 TO DRAKE: 80.0 PPG, 43.9% FG, 43.5% 3PT, 13.0 TO

DEFENSE: IOWA: 48.0 PPG, 27.4% FG, 28.6% 3PT, 19.0 TO, +28.5 REB MARGIN DRAKE: 67.0 PPG, 38.8% FG, 26.9% 3PT, 12.0 TO, +10.0 REB MARGIN

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DRAKE BULLDOGS

6’0 G Grace Berg – 20.0 PPG, 7.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 53.8% FG

5’8 G Megan Meyer – 10.0 PPG, 33.3% FG

5’8 G Katie Dinnebier – 6.0 PPG, 3.0 AST

5’9 G Sarah Beth-Gueldner – 10.0 PPG, 50.0% FG

6’3 F Maggie Bair – 17.0 PPG, 8.0 REB, 60.0% FG

IOWA HAWKEYES

6’0 PG Caitlin Clark – 23.0 PPG, 7.0 REB, 6.5 AST, 45.5% 3PT

5’9 G Gabbie Marshall – 3.5 PPG, 30.0% FG

6’0 G Kate Martin – 5.5 PPG, 50.0% FG

6’1 F McKenna Warnock – 10.0 PPG, 8.0 REB, 44.4% 3PT

6’3 C Monika Czinano – 16.5 PPG, 5.5 REB, 63.6% FG

IOWA PLAYER TO WATCH: G Gabbie Marshall

Gabbie Marshall scored in double figures six times last season and made 2+ 3pt shots in 13 games. So far this year, the third-year starter has just seven points in two games and is 0/6 from behind the arc. It hasn’t affected the Hawkeyes so far as they have scored 202 points in two games, but as the games get tougher, Lisa Bluder will need Gabbie to start making shots and contributing offensively. Knocking down a couple of 3pt shots against Drake would be a good start.

DRAKE PLAYER TO WATCH: G Megan Meyer

A year ago, it was former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen that helped take down in Iowa with 19 points in the NCAA Tournament, including the game winning 3pt shot. This time, Megan Meyer will be the Iowa transfer attempting to pull an upset over her former team. She scored in double figures 22 times last season and made 3+ 3pt shots in 14 games. In a game where Iowa is expected to win, but not comfortably, 5-6 three point makes from Meyer could all the sudden have Drake in the game.

KEY MATCH-UP: Drake guard heavy lineup vs Iowa defense

We saw how this played out in the Creighton game last season. A four-guard lineup with a post player that can play away from the basket and on the perimeter. It gave the Hawkeye defense fits and eventually led to an upset win for the Jays.

While Drake is not quite as good as the Creighton team that made the Elite Eight last season, they have four talented guards in the lineup and a 6’3 F/C Maggie Bair that can play away from the basket. It will be interesting to see how the Iowa defense handles the challenge this year.

LISA BLUDER ON THE BULLDOGS

“With Drake they just play a different offense. It’s going to be very similar to what we saw against Creighton, as far as their posts come out and play away from the basket. Not a traditional Power Five type of offense, but that’s good for us because those are the teams that we’re going to see in the NCAA Tournament.”

“I think Drake is a good team. Obviously, Grace Berg is an incredible player and then you’ve got Megan Meyer, who transferred from here. She’s a fabulous shooter in their starting lineup.”

“Drake on the road is always a tough place to play because the Knapp Center is such a great environment. I understand it’s almost sold out. I know that’s going to be a real challenge for us.”

THE PICK

The Hawkeyes have owned this series since Lisa Bluder took over as head coach, including wins in 18 of the last 19 matchups. However, it’s the first road test of the season, in front of a potentially sold-out crowd and against an in-state rival that would love to pick up the first big upset of the women’s basketball season. The Bulldogs have played just one game and won 80-67 over 2022 WNIT participant Green Bay.

Grace Berg was an All-MVC First Team selection last season and scored in double figures 20 times. She had 20 points, seven rebounds and knocked down four 3pt shots in the opener. Soph Katie Dinnebier, rJr Taylor McAuley and Sr Sarah Beth Gueldner join senior Megan Meyer as other guards that will play a big role in today’s game. Dinnebier averaged 8.9 points per game last year and scored in double figures 12 times. Beth Gueldner was a key piece off the bench last year, but moved into the starting lineup for the opener. Taylor McAulay returns from injury this year and played 26 minutes in the opener, so the Bulldogs go five deep at guard.

6’3 F Maggie Bair can play inside and outside, which could provide some match-up issues. She averaged 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds a year ago, but will be tasked with guarding several Iowa centers, led by Monika Czinano. 6’3 Anna Miller is the tallest option for the Bulldogs off the bench and she pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds in the opener.

The Warren Nolan RPI site has the Hawkeyes winning 76-71, but that feels a little on the low side scoring wise. Iowa has showed no sign of being stopped on offense so far this year with their plethora of weapons and Drake can score their fair share of points. Last season, Iowa averaged 111.0 points per 100 possessions (#1) and Drake averaged 97.9 (#64). Both teams ranked in the top 45 in pace, so points are likely.

This game feels like one where the Hawkeyes will have the lead, but never comfortably. The type of lead where a run of points from either team could change the complexion of the game. IOWA 90 DRAKE 77



