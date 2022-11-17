#4 IOWA HAWKEYES (2-0) AT KANSAS STATE WILDCATS (2-0)

TIME: 8:00pm

TV: ESPN+ - Brian Smoller, Missy Heldrick and Jazmin Halliburton

SERIES: Kansas State leads the series 4-1

THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: IOWA: 98.0 PPG, 52.0% FG, 35.4% 3PT, 15.3 TO KANSAS STATE: 80.0 PPG, 42.6% FG, 30.0% 3PT, 14.5 TO

DEFENSE: IOWA: 60.7 PPG, 34.8% FG, 27.1% 3PT, 20.3 TO, +17.3 REB MARGIN KANSAS STATE: 53.0 PPG, 36.1% FG, 29.9% 3PT, 19.0 TO, +10.5 REB MARGIN

PROJECTED LINEUPS

IOWA HAWKEYES

6’0 PG Caitlin Clark – 24.7 PPG, 6.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 36.0% 3PT

5’9 G Gabbie Marshall – 4.3 PPG, 16.7% 3PT

6’0 G Kate Martin – 3.7 PPG, 3.3 REB, 36.4% FG

6’1 F McKenna Warnock – 10.3 PPG, 6.3 REB, 50.0% 3PT

6’3 C Monika Czinano – 23.0 PPG, 7.3 REB, 69.2% FG

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

6’0 G Gabby Gregory – 22.0 PPG, 8.0 REB, 40.0% 3PT

6’0 G Brylee Glenn – 8.5 PPG, 2.5 REB, 38.5% FG

6’1 G Serena Sundell – 12.0 PPG, 6.5 REB, 6.0 AST, 36.8% FG

6’1 G Jaelyn Glenn – 14.5 PPG, 5.0 REB, 52.2% FG

6’2 F Sarah Shematsi – 6.0 PPG, 3.0 REB, 31.3% FG

IOWA PLAYER TO WATCH: PG Caitlin Clark

Over the course of Caitlin’s 2+ years as a Hawkeye, she has shot 35% or under in a game just 12 of 62 games. Two of those games were the final game of the season, but after the other ten games, she followed it up with a shooting performance above 35% nine times and above 40% six times. Why is that important info for today’s matchup? Clark was 9/28 (32.1%) from the floor last time out against Drake. Caitlin knows how to bounce back from tough outings, so look for her to have a better game tonight.

KANSAS STATE PLAYER TO WATCH: G Gabby Gregory

The Oklahoma transfer is a threat on multiple levels for the Wildcats, which makes her the name to watch in this game. Over her first two seasons in Norman, Gregory made 90 3pt shots at a 34.5% clip, but decided to transfer after playing in just 18 games in 2021-22.

So far in two games for the ‘Cats, Gregory has increased her 3pt shots per game from 4.07 at OU to 7.5 at KSU and has made 6/15 (40.0%). She has also increased in rebounding from 5.5 per/40 minutes at OU to 10.3 per/40, including eight offensive rebounds in two games. The Hawkeyes will have to be cognizant of where she is on the floor to limit her 3pt opportunities and chances to extend possessions with offensive rebounds.

KEY MATCHUP: Iowa Defense vs Kansas State 3pt Shooting

Kansas State is an interesting team when it comes to shooting from behind the arc. Last season, the Wildcats ranked 98th in 3pt attempts with 636, but ranked 269th in 3pt percentage at just 28.5%. Once again, this season, KSU is ranked near the top in the country with 60 3pt attempts in just two games (46.5% of shots taken), but have made just 30% of them. Still, the Hawkeyes have to communicate and get a hand up on shot attempts because if a team that puts up that many 3pt attempts gains some confidence and gets hot, all the sudden they can have 15-18 makes in a contest.

LISA BLUDER TALKS KANSAS STATE

“They like to press, and we haven't seen a lot of press this year yet. It's another opportunity for us to really grow. Something that we’ve had to really prepare for.”

“Half of their shots are threes, they do a great job of driving and pitching, so we can't give them those type of open threes. It's really off penetration, help comes, pitch for the open three. So, we have to be careful of that and not allow them to have those again, half of their shots are from three. We'd like to limit that a little bit.”

“They're pretty good in transition and they'll go to a five out in transition and we need to be prepared for that too.”

THE PICK

Kansas State is still adjusting to life without All-American center Ayoka Lee who tore her ACL back in August and as you would expect, there are growing pains when you lose a player that accounted for 33.3% of the teams points a year ago.

The Wildcats easily defeated Central Arkansas 83-43 in the opener, but found themselves in a dogfight for 34 minutes against Wisconsin before a 19-7 run lifted them to a 77-63 victory in the Brew City Battle.

As mentioned above, KSU shoots it a lot from behind the arc. Last season, 3pt shots accounted for 32.8% of their shot attempts and it has only gone up with the lack of a proven post scorer. Despite the numbers, there are a couple of names to know in that department. Serena Sundell (35.3% last year), Jaelyn Glenn (30.2% last year) and the aforementioned Gabby Gregory (33.1% at OU) are threats to hit shots from outside.

The Glenn sisters, Jaelyn and Brylee, along with Sundell have the ability to drive it into the lane for shots inside and will kick out to open options for 3pt attempts. The three of them have combined to shoot 18/33 (54.5%) inside the 3pt line this season, so it is a bit of a surprise to see them continue to fire off long distance shots. Iowa struggled to contain the drive against Drake, mainly with Katie Dinnebier, so the Wildcats may try to exploit that.

Inside, the Wildcats have a couple of 6’2 or taller options. 6’2 F Sarah Shematsi, 6’3 F Heavenly Greer, 6’3 Eliza Maupin and 6’7 C Taylor Lauterbach will all see time on the floor during the game. Shematsi appears to be the most dangerous option, with 12 points over the first two games as a grad transfer from LSU.

The one thing that could allow the Wildcats to keep the game close on top of a good shooting night from outside, would be their press defense. They have forced 38 turnovers over their first two games and used their press against Wisconsin to fluster the Badgers. They turned ten turnovers into 14 points in the second half and eventually pulled away late. The Hawkeyes will have to use both Caitlin Clark and Molly Davis to help break the press and keep things calm to avoid turnovers leading to KSU baskets.

The Wildcats are still trying to get into stride with Ayoka Lee not on the court and that makes this game a bit tougher to predict. If first half of the Wisconsin game Kansas State shows up to Bramlage Coliseum tonight, the Hawkeyes should have no issue winning the ballgame. If second half of Wisconsin game Kansas State shows up with a press that causes Iowa turnovers and some shots from distance start to fall, it could be a closer game.

The Hawkeyes are a veteran squad, and they are coming off a hard-fought game at Drake that may have opened their eyes to a few things that need to be cleaned up. Feels like they are in line for a more complete performance. Warren Nolan RPI has Iowa winning 78-67 and that seems about right.

I’ll take Iowa to win this one on the road. IOWA 80 KANSAS STATE 65



