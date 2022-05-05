Weekend Iowa Baseball Preview

Coach Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to Iowa City this weekend for a Big Ten series with large postseason implications for both teams. The Hawkeyes are still fighting atop the conference standings, while they are also still in the at-large conversation for the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is battling for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament and sits right on the cut line going into the weekend.

The Boilers are a curious case, as they sit at 25-14 on the season and 6-7 in Big Ten play. This past weekend they picked up a big series win against Michigan, while they also have a good win over Charlotte. On the other hand, Purdue has gotten swept by Belmont and Illinois, while they also lost two midweek games to Illinois-Chicago.

Friday Pitching Matchup – rSoph Adam Mazur vs Soph CJ Backer

The last couple of weeks for Adam Mazur have showed exactly why he is being touted as a high draft pick for this years MLB Draft. The redshirt sophomore has combined for 25.0 innings, two earned runs, 28 strikeouts and two walks over his last three starts. That is good for an incredible 0.72 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. Last weekend against Nebraska, Mazur threw a complete game shutout on 102 pitches.

With Jackson Smeltz out of the starting rotation, Purdue will turn to sophomore CJ Backer for the start in the series opener. On the season, Backer has posted a 5.40 ERA in 13 appearances, while he has started just four games. Backer has struck out 43 and walked just ten over 40.0 innings of work, which means the Hawkeyes will be forced to swing the bat. Fortunately for Iowa, Backer allows 1.20 hits per inning. However, he was dazzling last weekend against Michigan. Backer went 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out eight and walking none.

Saturday Pitching Matchup – GSr Connor Schultz vs rJr Wyatt Wendell

Connor Schultz is coming off his worst outing of the season against Nebraska and is looking for a bounce back. The good news is that the veteran has pitched in 53 games over his career, so there is optimism around him bouncing back quickly. Connor has allowed one run or less in nine of his 11 outings, which gives another reason to believe he will bounce back. On the season, Schultz has posted a 3.93 ERA, including 39 strikeouts to 17 walks.

Wyatt Wendell has started nine games on the season for the Boilers with a 4.85 ERA. Much like Backer, Wendell limits walks and forces opponents to swing the bat. In 39.0 innings, Wendell has struck out 44 and walked just nine. Opponents hit .274 off of him and average 1.10 hits per inning. In his last start against Michigan, he went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out eight and walking none.

Sunday Pitching Matchup – Soph Ty Langenberg vs TBA

After three straight rough outings, Ty Langenberg bounced back and put together a really good outing against Nebraska in a game the Hawkeyes really needed. He tossed five innings, allowing just one unearned run, including six strikeouts to one walk. On the season, Ty has posted a 3.45 ERA, including 57 strikeouts to 14 walks in 44.1 innings. If the Hawkeyes are going to make a run down the stretch, they will need Langenberg to at his best.

Purdue has not yet announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale, but Troy Wansing is the leading candidate to get the start on the mound. On the season, Wansing has made 11 starts with a 5.71 ERA. His last outing against Michigan was very rough, as he allowed seven runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings. If it is not Wansing on Sunday, Kyle Wade (5.03 ERA) and Logan Danzeisen (7.62 ERA) have also started a couple games this season.

Breaking Down the Boilermakers

Purdue has a very dynamic offense that prides itself on their ability to steal bases and generate walks. The Boilermakers rank #9 in the country with 96 stolen bases. As a team they are batting .289, which ranks 75th in the country, while they average 10.1 hits per game. One thing Purdue is good at is keeping their strikeouts down. They strikeout in just 18.1% of their plate appearances, while conversely, they walk in 16.3% of their plate appearances. The one weird stat that is glaring on the page, is 97 hit by pitches in 39 games. That leads the country and is good for 2.49 per game.

SS Evan Albrecht leads the Boilers with a .387 batting average and an impressive .473 on-base percentage. Albrecht leads the team in hits with 55, while he is third on the team in total bases (70) and stolen bases (17). He has been hit by pitch 11 times. 1B Cam Thompson is the most dangerous bat in the lineup, as he leads the team with ten home runs and 23 extra base hits. Thompson is batting .300 on the season and leads the team in RBIs (49), runs scored (47), slugging percentage (.614), total bases (86) and hit by pitches (23).

OF Curtis Washington and OF Mike Bolton Jr are huge threats to run when they get on base, as they have combined for 50 stolen bases in 52 attempts (96.2%). Washington is batting .310 on the season, including 54 hits. Bolton Jr is batting .279, including a team leading five triples. He has been walked/hit by pitch 44 times, but has struck out 53 times (30.6%).

3B Troy Viola is second on the team in batting average at .342 and has nearly double walks to strikeouts, including 14 hit by pitches. Viola has hit seven home runs on the season, while ranking second on the team in total bases (83) and third in RBIs (32). DH CJ Valdez boasts a .336 batting average and .460 on-base percentage. He has drawn 31 walks/hit by pitches to 35 strikeouts.

2B Paul Toetz (.273, 27 RBI), C Pablo Lanzarote (.195) and OF Jake Jarvis (.319, 20 starts) are all names to keep in mind, as they should be in the lineup.

On the mound, the Boilermakers come into the with a 5.39 ERA, which ranks just 130th in the nation, while the allow opponents to hit .277 off of them. The Hawkeyes will be forced to swing the bat, as Purdue ranks #80 in the country in strikeout to walk ratio. The pitching staff give up just 4.3 walks per game.

Landon Weins has been the best arm out of the bullpen for the Boilers, as he boasts 3.06 ERA in 14 appearances, including 31 strikeouts to 10 walks in 32.1 innings. However, Weins allows opponents to hit .315 and average 1.24 hits per inning. Eric Hildebrand leads the team with 19 appearances, but has just a 5.87 ERA over 23.0 innings. Khal Stephen is the only main bullpen arm that the Boilers will use that has allowed less hits than innings pitched. Stephen has a 6.75 ERA over 24.0 innings, including 23 strikeouts to 14 walks.

Kyle Wade (5.03 ERA), Griffin Lohman (5.40 ERA, 2.00 WHIP), Nolan Daniel (5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP) and Ricky Castro (9.78 ERA) are all other arms that could be seen from the Purdue bullpen this weekend.

Final Thought

Set the Over/Under for the weekend at 2.5 wins. The Hawkeyes desperately need a good weekend to stay in the NCAA Tournament at-large conversation and a sweep would do just that. I think the players understand the gravity of the tournament situation after their loss to Illinois State on Tuesday and will be looking to have a big weekend. Adam Mazur has been unreal on the mound as of late, while Ty Langenberg had a bounce back outing last week. With Jackson Smeltz out of the rotation, the Boilers are at a disadvantage and despite the good outings their rotation last weekend, Iowa should be favored in every game this weekend.



