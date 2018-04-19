MORE: 2019 Offer List | 2019 Commitment List | 2019 Recruiting Board The Iowa Hawkeyes are wrapping up spring ball with an open practice on Friday night at Kinnick Stadium and will have several recruits in attendance. In this update, we take a look at the top names coming to town, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

First on the list is an official visit from Georgia running back Tyler Goodson. A high school teammate of Iowa recruit Jayden McDonald at North Gwinnett, Goodson is the first official visitor that the Hawkeyes have brought in for the 2019 recruiting cycle, which is initial year for early visits in April-June . A 5-foot-10, 192-pound playmaker, Goodson holds 28 scholarship offers, but has kind of narrowed things down to Iowa, Nebraska, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Indiana, and Iowa State in recent weeks. Currently, he plans to take all five of his official visits before making a decision over the summer before the start of his senior season. The Iowa coaching staff compares Goodson to recent graduate Akrum Wadley and loves his versatility out of the backfield. As a junior, the three-star prospect finished the season with 1,437 yards rushing, 305 yards receiving, and 25 touchdowns at North Gwinnett.

Four-star running back Jirehl Brock will also be on campus this weekend for what will be his fifth visit overall to Iowa. A 6-foot-0, 200-pound prospect from Quincy, IL, Brock has been one of the Hawkeyes' top targets for well over a year now ever since they were the first school to offer his sophomore year. Currently, Brock holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Missouri, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Purdue, among others. To date, Iowa and Iowa State are the two schools that he has visited the most. If all goes according to plan, Brock would like to make his college decision towards the end of the summer this year.

A one-time Iowa commit, Larry Tracy will be back to visit the Hawkeyes again this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Tracy decommitted from Iowa in January so he could take some other visits and is now considering offers from Purdue, Indiana, Minnesota, and Cincinnati in addition to the Hawkeyes. Tracy, who is a cousin of Iowa recruit Tyrone Tracy Jr., would like to have his final decision made by this summer.

Council Bluffs linebacker Cameron Baker was at Iowa's junior day in February and will be back this weekend for the spring scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Baker currently has offers from Iowa and UNI and is also hearing from Nebraska and Minnesota, among others. Right now, Baker is leaning towards waiting until the fall before making any decisions.

Kansas City defensive end Etinosa Reuben has seen his recruiting take off since February with new scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Missouri, Kentucky, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State, Arizona State, and Purdue recently. Iowa could very well be next as the Hawkeyes will have the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Reuben on campus Friday for an unofficial visit.

Ohio quarterback Mark Waid arrived in Iowa City on Thursday and will be spending two days with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Waid has been talking weekly with quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe and has a lot of interest from Iowa, who is still looking for signal caller in the Class of 2019. Currently, Waid holds scholarship offers from Cornell, Fordham, Dartmouth, and Robert Morris with schools like Harvard, Pittsburgh, and Boston College showing interest in addition to Iowa.

A big pass rusher at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Van Meter defensive end Chris Reames is up to ten scholarship offers now with a list that includes Army, North Dakota State, UNI, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Illinois State, and several other FCS programs. This weekend, Reames will be visiting the Hawkeyes to learn more about Iowa's interest.

Pella defensive end Nick DeJong has also been racking up FCS offers this spring with a list that now includes North Dakota State, UNI, South Dakota, Western Illinois, and a couple others. This weekend, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound DeJong will be visiting Iowa.

Coming off an injury his junior year, Johnson defensive back Anthony Coleman has had to stay patient with the recruiting process as he waits for his first offer. This spring, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Coleman has visited Northwestern, Michigan State, and Purdue, and will be back at Iowa on Friday.

A high school teammate of Iowa commit Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls offensive lineman Jackson Leistikow will be among the visitors Friday. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Leistikow has interest from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota State.

A 6-foot-1, 160-pound punter, Illinois native Ben Freehill will be back on campus in Iowa City this weekend. Freehill was at Iowa's junior day earlier this year and plans to return in June for the Hawkeyes' specialists camp.

Already 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds as a sophomore in high school, Tyler Miller is definitely a name to watch in the Class of 2020. Miller, who grew up a Hawkeye fan, picked up scholarship offers from Iowa State and Cincinnati in March.

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Luke Pinnick already has an offer from Iowa State as a freshman in high school and will be in Iowa City this weekend to learn more about the Hawkeyes and their interest.