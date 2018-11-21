The Iowa Hawkeyes will be hosting Nebraska on Friday in their final home game of the season, which means one last round of game day visit for recruits. In this update, we take a look at the prospects making their way to Iowa City this week, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Highly sought after in-state running back Gavin Williams will be back in Iowa City this Friday. The Class of 2020 prospect visited the Hawkeyes for their games against Maryland and Iowa State earlier this season. In July, after attending the Hawkeye Tailgater, Williams named Iowa as his early favorite over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Michigan, and Nebraska. One of the state's top sprinters, he finished his junior season at Southeast Polk with 1,309 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, helping them make it to the 4A semifinals.

In-state defensive end Blaise Gunnerson will be making his third game day visit with the Hawkeyes this season. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Gunnerson, who missed his junior season at Carroll Kuemper due to hip surgery, was at Kinnick for Iowa's games against Iowa State and Wisconsin earlier this fall. A three-star prospect in the Class of 2020, Gunnerson holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota State.

Council Bluffs native Logan Jones will making the trip across the state on Friday as he continues to look closely at the Hawkeyes, who initially offered back in March of this year. An explosive 6-foot-3, 252-pound prospect in the Class of 2020, Jones could end up playing defensive end, defensive tackle, or offensive line in college. Currently, the three-star prospect holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Minnesota.

A high school teammate of Iowa wide receiver commit Desmond Hutson, Class of 2020 cornerback Dontae Manning will be making his first visit to Iowa City on Friday. A 6-foot-0, 180-pound prospect, Manning has good track speed and already holds scholarship offers from Iowa State and Virginia Tech.

Class of 2021 offensive line prospect Riley Mahlman will be making his first game day visit with the Hawkeyes this week. A sophomore from Lakeville South High School in Minnesota, the 6-foot-8, 250-pound Mahlman already holds early scholarship offers from Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Also in the Class of 2021, quarterback Jake Rubley will be making the trip to Iowa from Colorado this week. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller is the son of T.J. Rubley, who was an all-state QB at Davenport West in 1986 before playing college football at Tulsa and later on in the NFL. As a sophomore at Highlands Ranch High School, the younger Rubley already has early scholarship offers from South Carolina, Colorado, Texas Tech, and Colorado State.