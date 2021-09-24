Weekend Recruiting Preview

MORE: 2022 Recruiting Board | 2023 Recruiting Board With the Hawkeyes at home again this week, there will be more recruits visiting Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. In this update, we break down the top prospects expected to be on campus this weekend, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Class of 2023 in-state quarterback JJ Kohl will be on campus for a game day visit this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Kohl, whose father played at Iowa State, earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes at their camp in June and then returned in July for the Hawkeye Tailgater. This weekend, the Ankeny native will get a chance to see the game day atmosphere in Iowa City and catch up with the Iowa coaching staff. In addition to Iowa, Kohl holds scholarship offers from Iowa State and Florida State. This season, he has made visits to Wisconsin and Iowa State.

Class of 2023 WR/TE Kai Black has had a busy schedule this month with early season visits to Wisconsin, Iowa State, and Notre Dame already in the books and a trip to Iowa City up next on the docket. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Urbandale native earned an offer from the Hawkeyes at their camp in June where he worked out at wide receiver, but could ultimately grow into a tight end. Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Kansas have also offered.

Last weekend, Class of 2024 running back Titus Cram picked up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes on his game day visit and the Bondurant native will be returning this Saturday to get another look. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Cram is off to an impressive start this season with 584 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, and 13 touchdowns through four games. After Iowa, Cram plans to visit Iowa State on October 2nd and also has interest from Florida State and Missouri early on.

Class of 2022 wide receiver Luke Jones will be in town this weekend to watch his older brother Charlie Jones play for the Hawkeyes, but it will also be a recruiting visit for the Illinois native. In June, the Iowa coaching staff extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to the 6-foot-0, 170-pound receiver after seeing him at camp and that offer remains on the table. Currently, Jones holds scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and South Dakota.

Class of 2025 quarterback Mikey Gow is just a freshman, but will definitely be a name to watch down the road with lots of Division I interest. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Gow attended Iowa's camp in June where he impressed quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe and has been hearing from the Hawkeyes ever since. Last week, Gow visited Michigan and has invites to see Nebraska and Kansas State after the trip to Iowa this weekend.