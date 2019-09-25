Algona athlete Wyatt Wegener has been a playmaker on the radar of the Iowa coaches for some time but made his first game day trip to campus earlier in the fall for their game against Rutgers.

“It was unbelievable how they took you on down onto the field for them to run out and how they put you right between the two student sections," said Wegener. "It was a really amazing experience.”

Wegener, who has nearly 1,000 total yards through four games this fall, mentioned what stood out most to him while in Iowa City for the day.

“My favorite part of the trip was when they took all of the recruits down on the field and had us stand by the side when they ran out," Wegener said. "My favorite thing about the campus was the atmosphere the place had. It was a really an amazing thing to experience.”

The trip allowed Wegener two continue to add knowledge about the program as a whole.

“I learned that they have really good facilities and an amazing coaching staff.”

Wegener was told by the staff to continue grinding in order to continue catching their eyes.

“They said to just keep up the good work.”

A few different coaches were ones that Wegener spoke with during the day.

“I spoke mostly with Tyler Barnes and we just talked about how the season is going," he said. "I also talked with Coach Woods and Coach Copeland, but not for long as they were getting ready for the game.”

Wegener, who recently visited Iowa State for their game against the Hawkeyes, has one more trip planned at this point.

“I’m going to Iowa for the Penn State game.”

Iowa football is something that Wegener has a lot of respect for what they can help athletes achieve.

“I really like their program," said Wegener. "I like how they can transform guys over the course of their careers.”

Wegener has two other in-state programs in the picture as well.

“So far this fall, I’ve heard from Iowa State a lot and UNI.”'