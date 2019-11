The road to getting back on the field following a stinger has been completely uncertain for Kristian Welch. What complicated matters is Welch is in his senior year and the opportunities to put on the Iowa uniform were dwindling. Thankfully, Welch got the all clear last Sunday and returned to action in Iowa's win over Minnesota. All he did in his return to action was lead the Hawkeyes in tackles with 11 and help settled down the Iowa defense.