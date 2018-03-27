There will be some big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball for the Hawkeyes in 2018, but none will be bigger than at middle linebacker. With Josey Jewell moving on to the NFL, it could be up to junior Kristian Welch to replace the All American backer.



Welch has been working towards this day and this opportunity for two years and he talks about how spring practice has gone so far for the linebackers, how the room is different with the veterans in there, and how he has bounced around from different spots at linebacker and potentially finding a home in the middle of the Iowa defense.

