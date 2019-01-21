What did we learn?
If you haven’t jumped on yet, it’s probably time to get on the Iowa basketball bandwagon.Look, I know some folks don’t trust this team and have scar tissue from previous experiences. Some will almo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news