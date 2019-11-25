What did we learn?
One of my favorite moments of the Iowa football season is the senior day introductions. Covering the team on a daily basis and the recruiting process you get to know most of the players and sometim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news