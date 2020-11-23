What did we learn?
It’s easy to overlook the fullback.In the game of football, the fullback is almost a dying position. Few teams even have one and even fewer actually use one.When you see one, it’s like seeing an ol...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news