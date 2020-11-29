What did we learn?
Clapping?Are we really talking about clapping?Yes we are and I give Kirk Ferentz a ton of credit or going off his usual cool and calm post game script and mocking going after Nebraska for bringing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news