Week 4 was the week that wasn't for many Iowa commits. A couple future Hawkeyes didn't play because of injury. Two others were on bye weeks. But it wasn't a lost week by any stretch. One commit returned from injury to contribute in all three phases in a big win. Another made several big plays his team needed in a tight game. And a third had numbers that look like they're straight out of a video game. Let's get to the recaps:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

This week's player of the week is Jaylen Watson. Watson's Central Catholic defeated De La Salle Collegiate in a game that came down to the fourth quarter. With approximately two minutes left in the game, Central Catholic faced 4th and 7 at the De La Salle 26. Central Catholic led, 21-16. With the game on the line, Central went to Watson and he delivered, beating his man on a slant to pick up 11 yards and a first down. Central Catholic scored on a run the next play to seal the victory. Watson also had a 40-yard reception where he blew past the defense, but was underthrown on the deep ball, allowing him to be tackled at the 5. Tape of his big plays, along with receptions of 22 and 16 yards, is found here. Watson's performance is a good reminder that a player can change a game multiple times without reaching the end zone or forcing a crucial turnover.

INJURY UPDATE

Bad news for Brevin Doll -- his senior season has been prematurely ended by the injury he sustained last week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWFydGJyZWFraW5nIG5ld3MgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQURNRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEFETUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPi4gVGhlaXIgc3VwZXJzdGFyIFJCIEJyZXZpbiBE b2xsIG5lZWRzIHN1cmdlcnkgb24gaGlzIGFybSBhbmQgd2lsbCBtaXNzIHRo ZSBzZWFzb24uIEkganVzdCBzcG9rZSB0byBoaXMgZGFkLiBEb2xsLCB0aGUg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVz P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8 L2E+IGNvbW1pdCwgYnJva2UgdHdvIGJvbmVzIGluIGhpcyBhcm0gRnJpZGF5 IHYgTGV3aXMgQ2VudHJhbC4gVGhleSYjMzk7cmUgdGhhbmtmdWwgaGUmIzM5 O2xsIGhlYWwgdXAgJmFtcDsgaXQgd2FzbiYjMzk7dCB3b3JzZS48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBTY290dCBSZWlzdGVyIChAc2NvdHRyZWlzdGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Njb3R0cmVpc3Rlci9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMTM1 OTUxOTk1NDAzOTE3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In more unfortunate injury news, Williams was out last week with injury, and was out again this week too. Hopefully Williams' situation is better than Doll's and he can return to action to finish out his senior season.

OTHER COMMITS

Winfield Mt. Union rolled to another big win, defeating Montezuma 70-20. Buffington's stats from the game look like something you might see after playing Madden on rookie mode. Offensively, he had eight receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 139 yards and two more touchdowns. And for good measure he also converted a pair of two-point conversions. Defensively, Buffington added three tackles and a tackle for loss. Buffington could probably be the player of the week nearly ever week. 8-player football makes video game numbers a little easier, and Winfield Mt. Union has dominated everyone it has played.

Weisskopf was back from injury and contributed in all three phases in Williamsburg's 48-14 victory over Fort Madison. Offensively, Weisskopf had four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had four tackles, including a tackle for a loss. And on special teams, Weisskopf had two punts for 63 yards. A full game stream is on YouTube here. Weisskopf's touchdowns are at: 1:01:50 and 2:05:10

Resar and Bishop Kenny fell to Bishop Moore 31-21. Resar wasn't at his best in the game; he went 4-13 for just 35 yards and had two interceptions. He also had a 2-yard carry. Some video highlights from the game are here. An interview with Resar where he discusses several subjects, including why he chose Iowa is here.

Hoffman's Blue Valley Northwest defeated Blue Valley 28-14. Hoffman had four receptions for 89 yards with a long reception of 39 yards.

Vander Zee and Central Lyon kept rolling with a 47-14 victory over Sheldon. Vander Zee has had a great season so far, but was more complementary in this game. At one point, his teammate Graham Eben had four touchdowns on four carries.

Fox's East Buchanan got hammered by Starmont 46-0. Fox had 4.5 tackles in the game on defense.

Parker and Immaculate Conception won a very close 36-34 game over Nazareth Academy in overtime. The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter, tied at 14 at the half, and tied at 28 at the end of regulation. The only difference came in overtime when Immaculate Conception converted a two-point conversion. Offensively, Parker had five receptions for 56 yards, with a long reception of 23 yards. Defensively, he had five tackles and a pass deflection. A few highlights from Parker's night are here.

Campbell and Cedar Falls defeated Iowa City Liberty 35-19. Campbell had five tackles in the game. Highlights from the game are here.

Kennedy's Brophy Prep defeated Chaparral 37-20. Kennedy had five tackles, including a tackle for loss, as well as two QB hurries, and a sack. One of the hurries forced the quarterback into an interception.

Burt and Creighton Prep fell to Millard West 20-7. Creighton Prep's only touchdown was on a kick return. A few highlights from the game:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWxsYXJkV2Vz dEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaWxsYXJkV2VzdEZCPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01XSFNhY3Rpdml0aWVzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNV0hTYWN0aXZpdGllczwvYT4gaW1wcm92 ZXMgdG8gMy0xIG9uIHRoZSB5ZWFyIHdpdGggYSAyMC03IHdpbiBvdmVyIENy ZWlnaHRvbiBQcmVwLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJv ZHlQZXRlcnNvbl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyb2R5UGV0ZXJz b25fPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pXaWxsaWFt czI4Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpXaWxsaWFtczI4Mjg8L2E+ IHJpZ2h0IGluIHRoZSBtaWRkbGUgb2YgdGhlIGNoYXJnZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL25lYnByZXBzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jbmVicHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GYkxEOHlYRDd2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RmJMRDh5WEQ3djwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDbGF5dG9uIENvbGxpZXIgKEBD bGF5dG9uSkNvbGxpZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2xheXRvbkpDb2xsaWVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAyOTAxMzQ5NDY0MDUxODU3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ries and Monticello moved to 3-1 with a 38-20 victory over Anamosa.

Kennedy easily defeated crosstown rival Washington 45-7. Some highlights from the game are here.

Brooks wasn't the only Iowa commit beating up on Cedar Rapids schools. VanWetzinga and Pleasant Valley defeated Prairie 28-23. Brief highlights are here.

Janowski's Lincoln Way East defeated Bradley Bourbonnais 27-3.

McCaslin's St. Charles East fell to 1-3 on the season with a 35-14 loss to Wheaton North.

Hersey dominated Vernon Hills 67-0 to move to 4-0.

Anderson's Westminster Christian were beaten 50-7 by Lutheran North. They are now 0-4 on the season. In more positive news, last week Hawkeye alum Eppy Epenesa stopped by to watch Anderson's game:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBnb3QgdmlzaXQgTWlzc291cmkgc2lkZSBTYXQgc3VwcG9ydGlu ZyBvdXIgdmVyeSBvd24gQ0IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9uaWtsb3c4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBuaWtsb3c4PC9hPiB3 aXRoIG91ciBWb2x6IGZhbSAmYW1wOyB3ZSBnb3QgdG8gbWVldCBJb3dhIGNv bW1pdHMgREUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3NlcGhB bmRlcnNvMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9zZXBoQW5kZXJzbzM8 L2E+ICZhbXA7IGhpcyBmYW1pbHnwn5mP4p2k77iPIEkgZ290IHRvIHJlcHJl c2VudCB0aGUgc2hpcnQgZm9yIHRoZSBIYXdr4oCZcyB0byBiZWF0IElBLXN0 YXRlICZhbXA7IHRoZSBoYXQgZm9yIG15IG1hbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zvbk1pbGxlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Vm9uTWlsbGVyPC9hPiBGYXJt8J+kmSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v emlZb2ExNTUzNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ppWW9hMTU1MzU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRXBweSBFcGVuZXNhIChARUVwZW5lc2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRUVwZW5lc2Evc3RhdHVzLzE3MDEwNDkxODIy NDc2NDE1MTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Plano East was off this week. Chineke's junior year highlight tape can be found here.