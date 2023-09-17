What Iowa Commits Did in Week 4
Week 4 was the week that wasn't for many Iowa commits. A couple future Hawkeyes didn't play because of injury. Two others were on bye weeks.
But it wasn't a lost week by any stretch. One commit returned from injury to contribute in all three phases in a big win. Another made several big plays his team needed in a tight game. And a third had numbers that look like they're straight out of a video game.
Let's get to the recaps:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
This week's player of the week is Jaylen Watson. Watson's Central Catholic defeated De La Salle Collegiate in a game that came down to the fourth quarter.
With approximately two minutes left in the game, Central Catholic faced 4th and 7 at the De La Salle 26. Central Catholic led, 21-16. With the game on the line, Central went to Watson and he delivered, beating his man on a slant to pick up 11 yards and a first down. Central Catholic scored on a run the next play to seal the victory.
Watson also had a 40-yard reception where he blew past the defense, but was underthrown on the deep ball, allowing him to be tackled at the 5.
Tape of his big plays, along with receptions of 22 and 16 yards, is found here.
Watson's performance is a good reminder that a player can change a game multiple times without reaching the end zone or forcing a crucial turnover.
INJURY UPDATE
Bad news for Brevin Doll -- his senior season has been prematurely ended by the injury he sustained last week.
In more unfortunate injury news, Williams was out last week with injury, and was out again this week too. Hopefully Williams' situation is better than Doll's and he can return to action to finish out his senior season.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
OTHER COMMITS
Winfield Mt. Union rolled to another big win, defeating Montezuma 70-20. Buffington's stats from the game look like something you might see after playing Madden on rookie mode.
Offensively, he had eight receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 139 yards and two more touchdowns. And for good measure he also converted a pair of two-point conversions.
Defensively, Buffington added three tackles and a tackle for loss.
Buffington could probably be the player of the week nearly ever week. 8-player football makes video game numbers a little easier, and Winfield Mt. Union has dominated everyone it has played.
Weisskopf was back from injury and contributed in all three phases in Williamsburg's 48-14 victory over Fort Madison.
Offensively, Weisskopf had four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had four tackles, including a tackle for a loss. And on special teams, Weisskopf had two punts for 63 yards.
A full game stream is on YouTube here. Weisskopf's touchdowns are at: 1:01:50 and 2:05:10
Resar and Bishop Kenny fell to Bishop Moore 31-21. Resar wasn't at his best in the game; he went 4-13 for just 35 yards and had two interceptions. He also had a 2-yard carry. Some video highlights from the game are here.
An interview with Resar where he discusses several subjects, including why he chose Iowa is here.
Hoffman's Blue Valley Northwest defeated Blue Valley 28-14. Hoffman had four receptions for 89 yards with a long reception of 39 yards.
Vander Zee and Central Lyon kept rolling with a 47-14 victory over Sheldon. Vander Zee has had a great season so far, but was more complementary in this game. At one point, his teammate Graham Eben had four touchdowns on four carries.
Fox's East Buchanan got hammered by Starmont 46-0. Fox had 4.5 tackles in the game on defense.
Parker and Immaculate Conception won a very close 36-34 game over Nazareth Academy in overtime. The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter, tied at 14 at the half, and tied at 28 at the end of regulation. The only difference came in overtime when Immaculate Conception converted a two-point conversion.
Offensively, Parker had five receptions for 56 yards, with a long reception of 23 yards. Defensively, he had five tackles and a pass deflection. A few highlights from Parker's night are here.
Campbell and Cedar Falls defeated Iowa City Liberty 35-19. Campbell had five tackles in the game. Highlights from the game are here.
Kennedy's Brophy Prep defeated Chaparral 37-20. Kennedy had five tackles, including a tackle for loss, as well as two QB hurries, and a sack. One of the hurries forced the quarterback into an interception.
Burt and Creighton Prep fell to Millard West 20-7. Creighton Prep's only touchdown was on a kick return.
A few highlights from the game:
Ries and Monticello moved to 3-1 with a 38-20 victory over Anamosa.
Kennedy easily defeated crosstown rival Washington 45-7. Some highlights from the game are here.
Brooks wasn't the only Iowa commit beating up on Cedar Rapids schools. VanWetzinga and Pleasant Valley defeated Prairie 28-23. Brief highlights are here.
Janowski's Lincoln Way East defeated Bradley Bourbonnais 27-3.
McCaslin's St. Charles East fell to 1-3 on the season with a 35-14 loss to Wheaton North.
Hersey dominated Vernon Hills 67-0 to move to 4-0.
Anderson's Westminster Christian were beaten 50-7 by Lutheran North. They are now 0-4 on the season.
In more positive news, last week Hawkeye alum Eppy Epenesa stopped by to watch Anderson's game:
Plano East was off this week. Chineke's junior year highlight tape can be found here.
Armwood had a bye this week.