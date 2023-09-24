What Iowa Commits Did in Week 5
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
This week's player of the week is Preston Ries. Monticello easily defeated Northeast 55-14, and Ries did a little bit of everything to make it happen.
As the quarterback, Ries was 13-16 for 261 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
Defensively, Ries had 8.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.
Monticello lost its first game of the season, but has won four straight since, and Ries is a big reason why.
OTHER COMMITS
Xavier Williams was back in action this week, but unfortunately his team lost in heartbreaking fashion. Lake Central held a narrow 24-21 lead late in the game, when Michigan City receiver Benjamin Martin was seemingly stopped short of the end zone as time expired. Michigan City frantically called timeout, and the referees put one second back on the clock. Michigan City scored on the game's final play to win 27-24.
Williams did all he could in the game, rushing for 156 yards. He scored his lone touchdown on a 72-yard run with six minutes left.
Parker and Immaculate Conception beat Marist 28-21. Like Williams and Lake Central, the game was decided late in the 4th quarter. With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Marist scored a touchdown on a pick-six to go up 21-14. IC responded with two consecutive touchdown drives, scoring with seven and four minutes remaining to seal the victory.
Parker had six receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in the game. Parker scored his touchdown on a 20-yard pass in the 3rd quarter, and also had a big catch on IC's game-winning touchdown drive.
Buffington and Winfield Mt. Union's dream season continues as the Wolves demolished English Valley 74-6. Buffington's stats were mortal this week. He ran 113 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, but didn't have any receptions. On defense, he had six tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Vander Zee and Central Lyon easily beat Cherokee Washington 52-7. Vander Zee had five touchdowns in the game. His two passing touchdowns went for five and 24 yards. His rushing touchdowns went for one yard, three yards, and 79 yards.
A full stream of the game is here. The touchdown plays are at: 39:14; 51:18; 1:19:25; and 1:40:13. The broadcast cut out and missed the final touchdown.
Some impressive highlights from Vander Zee's first five games are available here.
Seven minutes into Williamsburg's game against South Tama the Raiders led 27-0 and hadn't run an offensive play. In those seven minutes, Williamsburg junior Rayce Heitman went supernova, returning two punts (44 and 52 yards) for touchdowns and also returning two interceptions (20 and 25 yards) for touchdowns. Williamsburg ultimately won 61-6.
Weisskopf had just one tackle in the game.
Fox and East Buchanan also faced strange circumstances in their 41-14 win over North Linn. Early in the game, a severe storm halted play for a lightning delay. The delay ultimately lasted three hours, with play resuming at 11:05. The game didn't end until 12:54 AM.
East Buchanan rushers ran for 309 yards and five touchdowns behind Fox and the offensive line. Defensively, Fox had six tackles in the game. The big man also punted once for 55 yards.
Watson and Central Catholic beat St. Ignatius 28-0. Watson has scored rushing and receiving touchdowns this season, but this week he contributed one with his arm.
Inside the 5-yard line with a 14-0 lead, Central Catholic turned to a trick play to push its lead to three scores. A breakdown of Watson's touchdown pass is here:
Plano East defeated rival Plano 31-28 for the first time since 2016 and Chineke played a crucial role.
With 1:50 left in the game, Plano got the ball back at its own 43 with a chance to tie or win. The Plano East defense held Plano to a 3rd-and-1, and Chineke made a tackle-for-loss to force Plano into 4th-and-2. The Plano East defense held again and secured the win. Video of the fourth down stop is here:
Burt and Creighton Prep destroyed Burke 62-21. Burt scored his first touchdown of the season in the game, catching a pass over the middle, and out-running a defensive back to score a 59-yard TD. A stream of the game is available here. Burt's big touchdown is at the 1:01:44 mark.
Campbell and Cedar Falls defeated Linn-Mar 33-21. Campbell had 6.5 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss in the game.
Godfrey and Armwood fell to Jesuit 28-21. Armwood led 21-14 at the half, but couldn't move the ball in the second half.
Eliot Clough spoke with Godfrey's teammate and Iowa target Girard Pingle this week, and he mentioned that Godfrey is trying his best to get Pingle to join him in Iowa City. More on that here.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy defeated Iowa City High in a barn burner 61-34. Brooks and the Kennedy offensive line dominated, as the Cougars rushed for 351 yards in the game. Video from the game, including Brooks putting a defender on skates, is here.
Janowski's Lincoln Way East crushed Andrew High School 49-7. The Lincoln Way offensive line was overpowering in the game, helping running back Nuri Muhammad rush for 170 yards and five touchdowns. Lincoln Way East is 5-0 on the season.
McCaslin and St. Charles East fell to 1-4 on the season with a 24-7 loss to Lake Park.
Nolan and Hersey also moved to 5-0 on the season, shutting out Buffalo Grove for a 35-0 win. Hersey running back Nasir McKenzie ran for 226 yards in the game. Quarterback Colton Gumino threw for 272 yards.
Brophy Prep defeated Notre Dame Prep 42-17 to move to 4-1. Kennedy had 3 tackles and 2 QB hurries in the game.
VanWetzinga and Pleasant Valley moved to 4-1 on the season with a 56-19 win over Dubuque Senior.
Blue Valley Northwest fell to Lee Summit North 34-22. Hoffman did not have a reception in the game.
Westminster Christian earned its first win of the season with a 54-7 victory over Priory.
Injured for the remainder of the season.