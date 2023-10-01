Week 6 was easily the toughest week so far to pick a Player of the Week. Three in-state commits had monster games to lead their teams to big victories. Outside of the state, one commit dealt with a lightning delay that delayed part of his game a full day, while two lineman helped lead their team to another victory and 6-0 starts. Let's dig in:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

This week's Player of the Week is Derek Weisskopf. Weisskopf did a little bit of everything in Williamsburg's big 56-14 victory over Fairfield. For the first time this season, Weisskopf was asked to play some quarterback, and he did well, going 7-12 for 156 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. He also had two carries for 14 yards and added another touchdown on a 16 yard reception. Defensively, Weisskopf had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown along with three tackles. He also added a 58-yard punt for good measure. Five total touchdowns in three different phases of the game? That's Player of the Week material for sure.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: ALSO CONSIDERED

Vander Zee and Central Lyon defeated Unity Christian 39-12. Central Lyon briefly trailed 12-6 before tying the game at 12. That was the score at halftime, but Central Lyon dominated the second half. Vander Zee is a worthy runner-up for the Player of the Week honors this week. He had touchdown passes of 17 and 31 yards, as well as two 60-yard touchdown runs. All together, he had 367 yards of total offense and 4=four touchdowns. Central Lyon's game was livestreamed here. His touchdowns are at: 39:30, 52:30, 1:54:09, and 2:06:14.

Ries followed up last week's Player of the Week performance with another showing that could've easily won the award. Through the air, Ries was 9-16 for 178 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he had 336 yards and four touchdowns on 39 (!) carries. Ries also had 6.5 tackles and two tackles for loss on defense. Monticello easily defeated Camanche 56-14.

IOWA'S OTHER COMMITS

Blue Valley Northwest defeated Blue Valley West 27-14. Hoffman had a huge game in the victory, with four receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Hoffman had a 34-yard TD reception in the first half, then had a 59-yard TD reception in third quarter to put the game out of reach. Hoffman's second touchdown is at the 29 second mark of the second video here.

Burt and Creighton Prep prevailed over Omaha Central in overtime 34-28. Burt hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass with 4:03 to play to give Creighton Prep a 28-20 lead, and it seemed like the game might be over. Instead, Omaha Central scored with 1:38 remaining and got the two-point conversion to level the score. Creighton Prep forced a fumble in overtime, before Jacob Ruby scored on a touchdown run to end the game.

Resar rebounded from a rough couple weeks, helping Bishop Kenny to a 42-0 victory over Wolfson. Resar had touchdown passes of 9, 22, and 27 yards in the victory. Highlights from the victory, including a a few of Resar's touchdown passes, are here.

Valleys aren't safe near Winfield. One week after destroying English Valley 74-6, Winfield Mt. Union crushed Iowa Valley 76-14. Buffington had seven carries for 218 yards (an average of 31.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also had one reception for five yards and a two-point conversion. Defensively, Buffington had 13 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Watson and Central Catholic beat St. John's Jesuit 35-7. The game was only 13-7 at halftime before Central Catholic dominated the second half. Watson's highlights from the game are here. The first is a deep ball where Watson makes a nice adjustment to haul in a 34 yard pass. The second is a screen where Watson makes a man miss right at the line, then runs for 20 yards. The third features a 16-yard sweep where Watson scored his only touchdown of the game.

Fox and East Buchanan ran over North Cedar 53-6. The Buccaneers had 277 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in the game. Fox added 3.5 tackles and a sack on defense.

Godfrey and Armwood dealt with more unfortunate Florida weather on Friday night:

Eventually the game was delayed until Saturday night, where Armwood prevailed 28-13 over Wharton.

Kennedy and Brophy Prep fell to Basha 31-13. Kennedy had one tackle in the loss.

Brooks and Cedar Rapids Kennedy knocked off previously unbeaten Bettendorf 34-14. Video from the game is here.

In the first matchup between prospects this year, VanWetzinga's Pleasant Valley defeated Drew Campbell's Cedar Falls 31-28. Highlights from the game are here.

Cedar Falls' loss to PV drops the Tigers to 3-3 on the season. Campbell had 4.5 tackles in the loss.

Lincoln Way East rolled to another big victory, defeating Lockport 41-0. The Griffins are now 6-0 on the season, and five of their victories have been by at least 24 points.

Nolan and Hersey are also 6-0 on the season after a 28-3 victory over Prospect. The Huskies' closest game this season was a 30-12 victory.

Lake Central earned another narrow victory, defeating Chesterton 20-14. Lake Central trailed 14-0 in the game, but came back to tie it with 8:33 left. Lake Central then got a stop and scored the winning touchdown with 5:53 to play.

St. Charles East's tough season continues as it fell 40-14 to St. Charles North. The Fighting Saints are just 1-5 this season.

Chineke's Plano East fell to Hebron 38-28.

Anderson and Westminster Christian got their second win of the season with a 49-6 victory over Lutheran South.