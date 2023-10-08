It was a quieter than normal week for several Iowa commits, with a few on bye, plus another whose team won via forfeit. A few commits (KJ Parker and Xavier Williams) also sat out due to injuries. Still, several future Hawkeyes helped their teams maintain undefeated seasons, while others helped move their teams into better playoff positions with wins.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Vander Zee has been runner up for Player of the Week honors several times this season. He finally takes the top spot this week, although this was not one of his 2-3 best performances of the year. Vander Zee helped Central Lyon stay undefeated by throwing two touchdown passes (11 yards and 15 yards) and running for another (4 yards). The Lions rolled to another easy win, defeating Western Christian 42-7. A stream of the game is here. Vander Zee's touchdowns are at the 40:11, 1:28:33, and 2:03:18 marks. For those who haven't watched highlights yet, Vander Zee's prep exploits are somewhat reminiscent of Cooper DeJean. Central Lyon is a smaller school in Iowa, and Vander Zee is very much a dual threat quarterback. Usually he's good for at least one or two highlight reel plays each week, with his arm or his legs.

OTHER IOWA COMMITS

Bishop Kenny fell 55-20 to Ponte Vedra. Bishop Kenny found the end zone three times in the game, but Resar wasn't involved in any of the touchdowns. Still, he made some big plays on the first two drives to help setup the TDs. Ultimately the Kenny offense was undone by Ponte Vedra's pass rush. The Sharks rushed five on many plays, and Resar rarely had much time to throw.

Ries and Monticello continued to roll, as they defeated West Liberty 48-3. Ries ran for 180 yards and four touchdowns in the game. He also threw for 120 yards.

Weisskopf and Williamsburg suffered their first loss of the season with a 21-14 defeat to Solon. Late in the first half, Weisskopf threw an interception that setup Solon at the Williamsburg 36 with 1:21 left in the half. Solon scored a touchdown with 2.7 seconds left to take a 14-7 lead to halftime. Weisskopf rallied in the third quarter, converting a 28-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14. Unfortunately, another 4th quarter interception deep in Williamsburg territory set up Solon for the game-winning touchdown.

Hoffman and Blue Valley Northwest lost a shootout 62-42 to Blue Valley Southwest. Hoffman had two receptions for 37 yards in the game.

Central Catholic easily beat St. Mary's Prep 42-0. Watson didn't score in the game, in part because Irish staring quarterback Terry Collins Jr. only needed to complete six passes to secure the victory. Highlights from the game are here.

East Buchanan moved to 5-2 on the season with an easy 45-0 victory over Clayton Ridge. Offensively, the Buccaneers ran for 306 yards and 8.1 yards per carry behind Fox and the offensive line. Defensively, Fox had two tackles in the game.

Cedar Falls easily beat Dubuque Senior 42-7. The Tigers led 35-0 at halftime. Campbell had 5.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in the game.

Kennedy blasted Dubuque Hempstead 44-0. The Cougars led 17-0 at halftime, before scoring 20 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Video from the game is here.

Godfrey and Armwood rolled to a 42-3 victory over Steinbrenner.

Chineke and Plano East got back in the win column with a 41-25 victory over Flower Mound.

Janowski and Lincoln Way East marched to a 7-0 start with a 32-6 victory over Homewood-Flossmoor. The game was closer than most the Griffins have had for three quarters. They led just 12-6 at halftime, and 18-6 after three quarters.

St. Charles East was blasted 54-0 by Batavia.

Hersey's perfect season continued with a 42-7 victory over Rolling Meadows.

Pleasant Valley moved to 6-1 with a 48-21 victory over Muscatine. Highlights of the game start at 1:15 here.

Anderson and Westminster Christian improved their record to 3-4 with a 41-13 win over Burroughs.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYWtlIENlbnRyYWwgbGFzdCBiZWF0IE1lcnJpbGx2aWxsZSBpbiAy MDE3LiBUaGUgUGlyYXRlcyB3b24gdGhlIGxhc3Qgc2l4IG1lZXRpbmdzLiBJ dCYjMzk7bGwgaGF2ZSB0byBkbyBpdCB0b25pZ2h0IHdpdGhvdXQgUkIgWGF2 aWVyIFdpbGxpYW1zLCBhbiBJb3dhIGNvbW1pdC4gICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTldJcHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOV0lwcmVwczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBEYXZlIEZ1bmsgKEBEYXZpZFBGdW5rKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhdmlkUEZ1bmsvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA0Mzg1NTc3MTI1NTIz MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGNvbW1pdCBLSiBQYXJrZXIgYWxzbyBhcHBlYXJzIHRvIG5v dCBiZSBwbGF5aW5nLiBTbyBLbmlnaHRzIHdpdGhvdXQgdGhlaXIgc3RhcnRp bmcgUUIgYW5kIHRvcCBwbGF5bWFrZXIuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGFsIER3 b2phayAoQG1kd29qYWs5NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9tZHdvamFrOTQvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA0NDk1NzEwOTkyODM3OTk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Buffington and Winfield Mt. Union won by forfeit over Mormon Trail.

Brophy Prep had a bye week this week.

Creighton Prep had a bye week this week.